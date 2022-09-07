1952 Emmys flashback: Hosts Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz lost for ‘I Love Lucy’

So, what do the 4th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place Feb. 18, 1952, have in common with the 2022 edition?

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

The stars of the No. 1 TV series, CBS’ “I Love Lucy,” were the hosts of the Emmy ceremony, which was telecast in Los Angeles on KCEA, now known as KABC. And it was the first time that the Emmys embraced national television networks. Previously, nominations and awards were bestowed on projects that were produced or aired in Los Angeles.

This year, Amy Poehler’s valentine of a film, “Lucy and Desi,” not only received strong reviews but six Emmy nominations including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special and directing for Poehler. The Amazon Prime doc won two: writer Mark Monroe and composer David Schwartz.

Traveling back to the 1952, the ceremony took places at venerable nightclub, the Cocoanut Grove. It must have been a short show because only seven awards were handed out.

NBC’s landmark “You Show of Shows” was the big winner with three awards: best variety show, best actor for Sid Caesar and best actress for Imogene Coca. Best comedy show went to NBC’s “The Red Skelton Show,” which beat out CBS’ “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” ABC’s “The Herb Shriner Show,” NBC’s “You Bet Your Life” and “I Love Lucy.” Skelton also won Best Comedian over, among others, Ball. And CBS’ “Studio One” took home the Emmy for best dramatic show.

Several classic TV series made their debuts in 1952 including NBC’s “The Today Show”; CBS’ “I’ve Got a Secret”’ the CBS daytime drama “The Guiding Light”; the syndicated “Adventures of Superman” starring George Reeves; the historic NBC documentary series “Victory at Sea”; the CBS sitcom “Our Miss Brooks” starring Eve Arden; the syndicated “The Abbott and Costello Show”; ABC’s family sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet”; CBS’ “See it Now” with Edward R. Murrow; and the syndicated sitcom “Life with Elizabeth” with Betty White.

Among the Emmy winners, “Your Show of Shows” was No. 19, “The Red Skelton Show” tied for 28th place with ABC’s “The Lone Ranger” and “Studio One” didn’t even make the top 30.

And just what were the top ten series? Save for “I Love Lucy,” which won Best Situation Comedy in both 1953 and 1954, most of the top series are now just faded memories.

“I Love Lucy,” which had a staggering 67.3 rating

“Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts” (CBS)

“Arthur Godfrey and Friends” (CBS)

“Dragnet” (NBC)

“The Texaco Star Theater” (NBC)

“The Buick Circus Hour” (NBC)

“The Colgate Comedy Hour” (NBC)

“Gangbusters” (NBC)

“You Bet Your Life” (NBC)

“The Fireside Theater” (NBC)

