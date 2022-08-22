Emmy nominees from 20 years ago are back in the hunt this year: Laura Linney, Brian Cox, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ …

The Emmy landscape has changed drastically in the past two decades. Going in to the 54th Emmy Awards, which took place on Sept. 22, 2002, it was a broadcast network — NBC — that led the nominations with 47. Emmy powerhouse HBO came in second with 38. FX and VH1 earned their first nominations while the first major streaming series, Netflix’s “House of Cards,” was still 11 years away. Several of this year’s contenders for Emmy gold were either nominated or won 20 years ago.

Laura Linney, who has been nominated nine times and won four statuettes, is nominated this year for her lead role in the final season of Netflix’s “Ozark” and as co-executive producer of this drama series contender. Two decades ago, she won her first Emmy for her lead role in the Showtime telefilm “Wild Iris.”

HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has been nominated 51 times and has won two Emmys, is in contention for four Emmys this year including comedy series and guest actor. Two decades ago, the Larry David laffer was nominated for comedy series as well as direction.

Brian Cox, who is a strong favorite to win the Emmy this year for his lead role in HBO’s drama hit “Succession,” was nominated 20 years ago for his guest turn on NBC’s comedy hit “Frasier.”

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” was up for Best Variety Series; it lost to CBS’ “The Late Show with David Letterman.” The Comedy Central staple earned 23 Emmys from 60 nominations while Stewart was host. The current incarnation with Trevor Noah is up this year for four Emmys including Best Variety Talk Series. And Stewart is vying for writing and producing Apple TV+’s “The Problem with Jon Stewart” as well as a producer of Stephen Colbert’s version of “The Late Show.”

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which has received 305 nominations over the years also contended back then for Best Variety Series. This year, it’s in contention for Best Variety Sketch Series as well as eight other Emmys.

The 74th annual Academy Awards were nominated twenty years ago for Best Variety Special but was bested by “America: A Tribute to Heroes,” a benefit concert that aired live on every major network in response to the tragedy of 9/11. The concert raised money for victims and their families.

And just who and what were the other big winners at the ceremony telecast on NBC and hosted by Conan O’Brien

NBC’s “Friends” won Best Comedy Series and for leading lady Jennifer Aniston. CBS’ “Everybody Loves Raymond, won for star Ray Romano plus supporting players Brad Garrett and Doris Roberts.

Drama series went to NBC’s “The West Wing,” which was in contention for 13 Emmys. It was the third consecutive win for the political drama. It would also win that category the following year. The series also won for lead Allison Janney and featured performers John Spencer and Stockard Channing (she also won for her supporting turn in the the NBC telefilm “The Matthew Shepard Story.”) And Michael Chiklis won Best Drama Actor for FX’s “The Shield.”

HBO won outstanding Best TV Movie for “The Gathering Storm,” the biographical drama of Winston Churchill set before World War II. The acclaimed telefilm, which earned nine nominations, also won for star Albert Finney and for writing.

The cable network also won Best Miniseries for the ambitious World War II drama “Band of Brothers” (executive producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were among the winners). Nominated for a total of 20 Emmys, it won a total of seven including for directing for Hanks, Phil Alden Robinson, David Frankel, David Leland, Richard Loncraine, David Nutter and Tony To.

Anthony LaPaglia took home the Emmy for his guest role in “Frasier:” while Cloris Leachman won Emmy #7 for guesting on the Fox comedy “Malcolm in the Middle.’ On the drama side, Charles S. Dutton won for his guest turn on ABC’s “The Practice” and Patricia Clarkson for hers on HBO’s “Six Feet Under.”

The In Memoriam said goodbye to numerous actors, writers, directors and executives s including Rod Steiger, Kim Hunter, Chick Hearn, LaWanda Page, Rosemary Clooney, Roy Huggins, Howard K. Smith, Dudley Moore, Chuck Jones, Reginald Rose, Pat Weaver, Ted Demme, Robert Urich, Eileen Heckart, John Frankenheimer, Lew Wasserman and Milton Berle.

