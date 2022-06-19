2011 Tony Awards flashback: Trey Parker shared in four of the nine wins for ‘The Book of Mormon’

“The Book of Mormon” won nine of its 14 bids at the 2011 Tony Awards. This smash hit tuner from “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone about the misadventures of two Mormon missionaries in Africa won Best Musical, Director Score, Book, Orchestrations, Lighting Design, Scenic Design and Sound Design.

While “The Book of Mormon” fell shy of the record dozen Tonys taken home by “The Producers” in 2001, Parker tied the achievement of Joshua Logan (“South Pacific”) with four wins in one night as a producer, director, librettist and lyricist.

Parker and his creative partner Matt Stone have shared in five Emmy Awards for Best Animated Series (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013) for the long-running Comedy Central hit “South Park.” Along with “Avenue Q” Tony champ Robert Lopez, they picked up the prizes for Best Book and Best Score. And with Casey Nicholaw, Parker shared in the win for Best Musical Director.

For the Score award, the trio bested Tony champs John Kander and the late Fred Ebb (“The Scottsboro Boys”), eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (“Sister Act”) and two-time Tony nominee David Yazbek (“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”).

One of the scores to be snubbed was that of “Catch Me If You Can” which has music by Marc Shaiman. Shaiman shared this award with Scott Wittman for “Hairspray” in 2003. Back in 1999, he had teamed up with Parker and Stone to write tunes for the film version of “South Park” and they earned an Academy Award nomination for the song “Blame Canada.” That saucy ditty was sung at the Oscars by Robin Williams, who was snubbed by the Tonys in 2011 for his performance in the play “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” “Blame Canada” lost to “You’ll Be in My Heart,” a Phil Collins ballad from “Tarzan.” In 2006, Collins and company tried a tuner version of “Tarzan” that flopped.