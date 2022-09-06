2012 Emmys flashback: When ‘Modern Family’ won (again) and ‘Mad Men’ lost everything

It was the best of times and the worst of times at the 64th Primetime Emmys which took place at the then Nokia Theatre on Sept. 21, 2012.

It was the best of times for “Modern Family” because ABC sitcom took home its third straight Emmy for Best Comedy Series plus prizes for featured players Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet, and helmer Steve Levitan.

And it was the worst of times for AMC’s landmark “Mad Men,” which had won Best Drama series for four years running. In 2012, the period drama was in contention for 17 Emmys only to be shut out in every category. That was the record for the most losses until last year when Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” left empty-handed despite 21 bids.

For the first time in Emmy history none of the four major broadcast networks earned nominations for drama series, drama actor or drama supporting actor.

Showtime finally won its first Emmy for Best Drama Series for “Homeland,” which also picked up honors for leads Claire Danes and Damian Lewis plus writing.

Aaron Paul won the second of his three Best Drama Supporting Actor prizes for AMCs “Breaking Bad,” while the venerable Dame Maggie Smith won Best Drama Supporting actress for PBS’ “Downton Abbey.” She had won the previous year over on the limited series side for originating this role and would prevail again in 2016.

Jessica Lange won the movie/mini supporting actress race for FX’s “American Horror Story.” Two years later, she won up in lead for “American Horror Story: Coven.”

Kevin Costner, who was snubbed this year for Paramount’s red-hot drama series “Yellowstone,” won in 2012 for his starring role in the History Channel’s limited series “The Hatfields & McCoys.” Tom Berenger picked up the Emmy in the supporting category for the historical drama.

Jon Cryer won for his leading role in the CBS laffer “Two and a Half Men,” while Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up the first of an eventual six Best Comedy Actress Emmys for HBO’s “Veep.”

The upcoming Emmys are a big one for writer/director/executive producer Danny Strong. His Hulu limited series “Dopesick” about the opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma is nominated for 14 Emmys including three for him personally for producing, writing and directing. A decade ago, he won an Emmy as an executive producer of the telefilm HBO’s “Game Change,” which examined the unsuccessful 2008 bid for the presidency by John McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin, as well as for writing. Julianne Moore also won for her portrayal of Palin as did Jay Roach for his helming.

CBS “The Amazing Race,” which has won 15 of its 87 bids to date, won Best Reality Competition Series for the ninth time in 10 years. It prevailed again in 2014 and is nominated this year as well. Tom Bergeron won for hosting the ABC hit reality competition program “Dancing with the Stars.”

Five years before allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against Louis C.K in 2017, the multi-hyphenate could do no wrong with the Emmys. He won two of his seven bids for writing his FX comedy series “Louie” and his variety special “Louis C.K: Live at the Beacon Theatre.”

Best variety, music or comedy series went to Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” for a record 10th year running. Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel was also nominated in this category for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

