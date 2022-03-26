Where does Frances McDormand’s Oscar-winning performance in ‘Nomadland’ rank in terms of screen time?

A quarter century ago, Frances McDormand bagged her first of three Best Actress Oscars for her 26-minute, 29-second performance in “Fargo,” which ranks as the fourth shortest to ever win the award and falls 95 seconds below the all-time Best Supporting Actress winner average. Her second victory came in 2018 for a role more than twice as large in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (53 minutes and 19 seconds). Just last year, she was awarded for her work in “Nomadland,” which amounted to one hour, 20 minutes, and 56 seconds of screen time – the 21st highest total for a lead female champ.

Although McDormand has been honored for increasingly longer performances, the academy has still never indicated a clear preference for shorter or longer lead female roles. 2020 victor Renée Zellweger’s screen time in “Judy” is six minutes and 33 seconds greater than McDormand’s in “Nomadland,” but her own direct predecessor, Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) clocked in at only 49 minutes and 48 seconds. This lack of consensus goes back even further, given that nine of the last 20 winners appeared in their films for less than 56 minutes, while the other 11 passed the 65-minute mark.

This is different from Best Actor, where a preference for longer performances is evidenced by the fact that no leading man has won with less than 65 minutes of screen time since 2012. The men also boast an all-time average of 69 minutes and seven seconds and a decade average of 83 minutes and 57 seconds, while the women’s respective means are 64 minutes and 51 seconds and 68 minutes and 51 seconds. This only benefits lead actresses, though, since a performance of any size can still reasonably be expected to win. Such is not the case in the other acting categories, including the supporting ones, in which longer male and shorter female performances tend to fare better.

The 2021 Best Actress race leading up to McDormand’s win was perhaps the most unpredictable ever, since none of the contenders entered the ceremony with more than one major precursor win. Many marveled at the foresight seemingly demonstrated by BAFTA voters in giving their Best Actress prize to McDormand and for matching the academy’s winners in 17 other categories. However, this is most likely attributable to the fatigue caused by last year’s extended awards season, which lasted over 10 weeks longer than 2020’s.

The sheer length of McDormand’s performance may have played a major part in helping her defeat one of her strongest competitors, SAG winner Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). While McDormand and the rest of her fellow nominees land within the screen time parameters of 78 and 88 minutes, Davis only clocks in at 26 minutes and 41 seconds. This would have made hers the category’s fifth shortest winning performance and the first to fall under 30 minutes since 2003 (Nicole Kidman, “The Hours,” 23 minutes and 30 seconds). Of course, there were several other actresses with totals not far off from McDormand’s to choose from, but Davis’s loss does beg the question of whether or not, in the current academy’s collective perception, there is such a thing as too little screen time to justify a lead win.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?