Where does Youn Yuh-jung’s Oscar-winning performance in ‘Minari’ rank in terms of screen time?

In recent years, Oscar voters have shown a clear preference for longer supporting male performances while choosing to award shorter ones on the female side. Since Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” 20 minutes and 36 seconds) and Viola Davis (“Fences,” 53 minutes and 32 seconds) took these prizes in 2017, all featured male winners have clocked in at at least 38 minutes, and every corresponding female champ’s screen time has fallen under 27 minutes. Just over 20 minutes separated 2021 victors Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 46 minutes and nine seconds) and Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari,” 26 minutes and two seconds).

While all of the four most recent Best Supporting Actor winners are considered by some to be leads, the supporting placements of Youn and her three predecessors have never been called into question. Laura Dern triumphed one year before her with 18 minutes and 36 seconds of screen time in “Marriage Story” and was preceded by Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 25 minutes and 10 seconds) and Allison Janney (“I, Tonya,” 15 minutes and 37 seconds). The stark difference between Davis and Janney’s screen times and the continued favor shown toward shorter supporting female performances seems to have coincided with the addition of 3,363 new academy members between 2017 and 2020.

In terms of screen time, Youn’s performance ranks slightly below both her lineup’s average (28 minutes and 55 seconds) and her category’s all-time winner average (28 minutes and four seconds). Among her 84 fellow victors, she sits almost exactly in the middle in 43rd place. Her competitors’ screen time totals ranged from 18 to 41 minutes, with Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”) on the low end and Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) on top. Bakalova’s performance is the 47th longest ever nominated for the award, while Seyfried’s does not even crack the top third of shortest ones.

While 28% of all Best Supporting Actor lineups have consisted entirely of performances with more than 20 minutes of screen time, that has only been true of 8% of Best Supporting Actress rosters. This clear contrast demonstrates the academy’s preference toward relatively static featured female characters who, in a traditional sense, support the development of their respective leads rather than having arcs of their own. Also worth noting is the fact that the last five winners played maternal figures, as did recent nominees Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Amy Adams (“Vice”), and Marina de Tavira (“Roma”).

Youn’s win for her motherly, truly supporting performance next to Kaluuya’s for his charismatic, arguably lead one perfectly demonstrated the academy’s collective mindset when it comes to supporting roles. Their consistent choices indicate admiration for lengthier, more dynamic work from featured men and inhabitation of proper supporting tropes from the corresponding women, and this dichotomy is not likely to change any time soon.

