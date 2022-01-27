ACE Eddie Awards nominations: Best Film Editing Oscar frontrunner ‘Dune’ among contenders

The nominations for the 2022 ACE Eddie Awards announced on Thursday (Jan. 27) include our Oscar frontrunner for Best Film Editing, “Dune,” along with three of the other four films we’re predicting to reap bids in that race: “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up” and “The Power of the Dog.” While “West Side Story” was snubbed by the American Cinema Editors we expect it to be the fifth Academy Awards contender.

The ACE Eddie Awards divide their prizes for editing between dramas and comedies/musicals.

“Belfast,” “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” contend here in the drama race, which is rounded out by “King Richard” and“No Time to Die.”

Facing off against “Don’t Look Up” on the comedy side are “Cruella,” “The French Dispatch,” “Licorice Pizza” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”

In 1992, the Eddies went from three to five nominees (matching that of the Oscars) and in 2000 it split the award in two, with five nominees for each of drama and comedy/musical. Over the past 27 years, 129 of the 145 Academy Awards nominees for Best Film Editing had first reaped an Eddie bid; that is an accuracy rate of 89%.

The Golden Eddie winners will be revealed March 5, which is 12 days before final voting for the 94th Academy Awards starts. Oscar watchers are sure to be watching as they are keenly aware that the American Cinema Editors has a proven track record as one of the best indicators of which film takes home the Best Picture Oscar.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to win the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including the 2020 winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in 10 of the 13 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. In 2021, the ACE pick for best drama, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” made the cut with the academy for the top prize.

In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.” In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the Best Picture line-up.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

Belfast , Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune, Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard , Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die, Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

Cruella, Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don’t Look Up, Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick…BOOM!, Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

Encanto, Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca, Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon, Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2, Gregory Perler, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

Flee, Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul……Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised, Joshua L. Pearson

Val, Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground, Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

100 Foot Wave “Sea Monsters”, Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything “Starman”, Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow “Episode 1”, Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back “Episode 3”, Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?