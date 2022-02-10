2022 ACMs preview: Who will make the cut at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards?

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations are coming soon, looking to award the best of the best in country music over the past year. With the awards usually keeping a balance between big hit-makers and critically acclaimed industry faves, let’s consider who could possibly be honored this year.

One big contender is Kacey Musgraves. This pop-country crossover has already won multiple ACMs, including Album of the Year for “Same Trailer Different Park” and “Golden Hour.” This year she’ll be competing with her album “Star-Crossed,” which earned two Grammy nominations in country categories for the song “Camera Roll” despite the Grammys’ controversial decision to categorize the rest of the album as pop. Musgraves could actually benefit from this, and also from her name recognition as one of the biggest country artists right now. She could win too, especially with strong contenders like Brothers Osborne and Chris Stapleton having released their albums in the last eligibility period.

However, Musgraves’s fellow Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton could also be a front-runner here, especially as folks in the industry continue to give her a big push after she was a mostly unrecognized talent up until 2020. Guyton also represents what the country industry wants to be: diverse, talented, and not just biased towards the usual chart-toppers. That, and of course her great music, could grant her a couple of nominations, and perhaps one or two wins as well.

A couple of big airplay hits will likely be nominated as well. Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like,” which was one of the biggest country hits of 2021, will likely pop up in Single of the Year, and expect Hayes to get a nomination or two for himself. “Fancy Like” will likely be joined by Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave,” which as of this writing has reached number-two on country radio. Stapleton previously won Song of the Year for “Nobody to Blame” and has won Album of the Year a few times too.

Finally, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” which spent multiple weeks in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, is also likely making the cut in Song and Single of the Year, as well as possibly winning Musical Event. Perennial nominees like Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert will also likely appear in their respective entertainer and artist categories.

A big question surrounding nominations will be Morgan Wallen. His single “Sand In My Boots” is currently a top-five hit on country radio, meaning that Nashville might be more forgiving of him for that video of him using a racial slur in 2021. That said, the ACMs did publicly ban him from submitting his work last year, so even if they don’t do that this year, they might still be wary of nominating him. It probably doesn’t help that Wallen received backlash yet again for performing at the Grand Ole Opry in January, with many arguing that he hasn’t earned a return to such a big platform.

But perhaps the ACMs will emulate the CMAs by only considering Wallen for categories where other contributors are being honored for his music — like Song of the Year, a songwriter’s award. The CMAs received pretty much no backlash for nominating him for Album of the Year last fall as a result, so ACM voters might ultimately take the risk.

There are a couple more contenders we should watch out for to round out the nominees. While she’s been mostly overlooked by country award shows, I wonder if Brandi Carlile could get a nomination, especially since her supergroup The Highwomen were nominated for Group of the Year for the last two years. Grammy nominees Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris are strong contenders to be nominated for Male and Female Artist of the Year, as they are most years. This could also be a good year for newer artists with radio success, like Jordan Davis, Breland, and Parker McCollum, all of whom have hits right now. Who do you think will lead the ACMs this year?

