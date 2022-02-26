2022 ACM Awards predictions in album and song categories: Could Morgan Wallen (gulp) win Album of the Year?

This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards nominations were a bit polarizing with the glaring exclusions of some artists leading the new wave in country music right now like Kacey Musgraves and Mickey Guyton, and the inclusion of the all-too-controversial Morgan Wallen. With the show coming soon on March 7, let’s take a look at the album and song categories to see who’s likely to win.

Album of the Year

A couple possible scenarios could happen here. The nominee that would make the most sense winning would probably be Morgan Wallen, as “Dangerous: the Double Album” is the most successful album here by a huge margin and was in fact the biggest album of 2021 from any genre. However, I’m still not sure about how much the ACMs will want to give Wallen such a big honor, especially considering he was banned from competing and attending last year’s edition. That said, Wallen was nominated in a couple more categories this year, including Male Artist of the Year, which means that they didn’t just allow him to compete in categories where he would share the award with other artists, writers, or producers, like Song of the Year or Album of the Year. With that in mind, perhaps the ACMs feel ready to get Wallen back on the stage.

If not Wallen, my bet would be Thomas Rhett (“Country Again: Side A”) or Carly Pearce (“29: Written in Stone”), especially since the latter also got nominated at the CMAs last fall. “The Marfa Tapes,” a collaborative project by Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall, could also garner votes from name recognition alone (Lambert has won Album of the Year at the ACMs five times before); it even edged out Rhett and Pearce for a Grammy nomination. Chris Young, the fifth nominee, might have to sit this one out.

Single of the Year

This category has five big smashes nominated, and as such it is harder to figure out which one will prevail. The biggest here is Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like,” which might ultimately take the prize due to how massive its success was, even entering the Billboard Hot 100’s top five, a rarity for a country song. That said, Hayes might have a slight disadvantage due to the fact that his competitors are more established and, as such, could have greater support from their country peers. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” is arguably the second biggest hit here, peaking at number-15 on the Hot 100, and could pull an upset, as could Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” because … well, it’s Chris Stapleton.

However, do watch out for Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan‘s “Buy Dirt,” which is in heavy rotation right now; voters could be more inclined to vote for a song that they’ve been hearing most recently on country radio, rather than some of the other older hits. Finally there’s Chris Young and Kane Brown‘s “Famous Friends,” which also had a recent CMA nom to back it up. I’ll go with “Fancy Like,” but don’t be surprised if any of the others win.

Song of the Year

Let’s go through the process of elimination. Lainey Wilson‘s “Things a Man Oughta Know” and Kenny Chesney‘s “Knowing You” might suffer from less exposure than the other three songs here. “7 Summers” could prove too controversial for voters due to Wallen performing and co-writing it, and it was a non-event on radio since its run got cut short due to Wallen’s racist incident.

That leaves us with “Fancy Like” and “Buy Dirt,” both also nominated for Single of the Year. Since this is a songwriting award, I think (and hope) that voters go for the objectively better-written song out of the two, which is “Buy Dirt.” Besides, voters don’t always pick the same song in both categories, so it would make sense to give this one out to Davis and Bryan.

Music Event of the Year

This category is always a bit of a doozy. One would think that the award is between the three songs with Single of the Year nominations: “Buy Dirt,” “Famous Friends,” or “If I Didn’t Love You.” However, the ACMs often go for a song with no other nominations, which could bode well for Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” which was also a big country radio hit, hitting number-two on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. I will play it safe and go with “Buy Dirt,” with “If I Didn’t Love You” as a possible spoiler. However, with how unexpected the winners can be in this specific category, I surely wouldn’t be that confident in either.

Music Video of the Year

This category often goes to one of two things: artistic achievement or a good, heartfelt story. I’ll go with Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton’s “I Bet You Think About Me,” as it has arguably the highest production values and both Stapleton and Swift are huge stars. But I’d say Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” would be an inspired choice, as I think both the quality and story of the video excel over the rest of the nominees. “Famous Friends” could perhaps take it as its more of a down home-appealing music video too.

