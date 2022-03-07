2022 ACM Awards predictions: Luke Combs favored for Entertainer of the Year, Walker Hayes to win the most prizes

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are tonight, March 7, celebrating the best in country from the past year. So who will come out on top? Hundreds of Gold Derby users have made their predictions here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our official odds, which are based on those combined predictions. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

We’re betting on the ACMs to spread the wealth pretty evenly. In fact, the only artist we’re expecting to win more than once is Walker Hayes, who is tipped to win four awards, all for his breakthrough, crossover hit “Fancy Like”: Single of the Year as both artist and producer on the song, and Song of the Year as both artist and songwriter. He was also up for New Male Artist of the Year, whose results were announced in the days leading up to the ACMs, but that prize went to Parker McCollum.

Elsewhere, we’re betting on Luke Combs to claim Entertainer of the Year for the first time. He won the corresponding award last fall at the CMA Awards, but he has yet to claim that prize here. Miranda Lambert is tipped to win Female Artist of the Year for a record-extending 10th time in her career. Male Artist of the Year defending champ Thomas Rhett is expected to win that prize again for the fourth time overall. See who else we’re betting on below. Do you agree with our forecasts?

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs — 16/5

Carrie Underwood — 39/10

Chris Stapleton — 4/1

Eric Church — 9/2

Miranda Lambert — 9/2

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert — 82/25

Carly Pearce — 19/5

Gabby Barrett — 4/1

Maren Morris — 9/2

Ashley McBryde — 9/2

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Thomas Rhett — 17/5

Chris Stapleton — 37/10

Luke Combs — 4/1

Morgan Wallen — 9/2

Jimmie Allen — 9/2

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — 16/5

Dan and Shay — 19/5

Maddie and Tae — 4/1

LoCash — 9/2

Brooks and Dunn — 9/2

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion — 16/5

Lady A — 39/10

Little Big Town — 9/2

Midland — 9/2

The Cadillac Three — 9/2

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous” — 17/5

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again: Side A” — 19/5

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall, “The Marfa Tapes” — 4/1

Carly Pearce, “29: Written in Stone” — 9/2

Chris Young, “Famous Friends” — 9/2

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” — 82/25

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — 19/5

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” — 4/1

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — 9/2

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 9/2

SONG OF THE YEAR

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” — 82/25

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 19/5

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You” — 9/2

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” — 9/2

Morgan Wallen, “7 Summers” — 9/2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me” — 16/5

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — 39/10

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — 4/1

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — 9/2

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 9/2

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — 16/5

Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends” — 39/10

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown” — 4/1

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 9/2

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 9/2

