2022 ACM Awards winners: Full list [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards winners were announced on Monday night, March 7, during a ceremony exclusively livestreamed on Amazon Prime. Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated throughout the night. These ACMs were led by Chris Young with seven nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, and Chris Stapleton with five apiece.

The event spent more than 20 years on CBS, but this year has made the switch to the online subscription platform, which is already home to original TV programs and movies. The event was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with ceremony host Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, who were last year’s ACM winners for New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

Last year’s winner for Entertainer of the Year was Luke Bryan — his third victory in that category — but he’s not in the running again this year, so we’re guaranteed a different winner. And four of the nominees would be first-time winners: the aforementioned Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, as well as Eric Church and Luke Combs. The sole nominee who has won before is Carrie Underwood. She prevailed in 2009 and 2010 when Entertainer was voted on by fans. Then the academy proper gave her the prize again in 2020, in an unprecedented tie with Thomas Rhett.

This year’s awards are also marked by the return of controversial country star Morgan Wallen, who was banned from the awards in 2021 after video surfaced of him using a racial slur. That ban was lifted this year, though, as he received four nominations including Album of the Year (“Dangerous”) and Male Artist of the Year. So there was a lot at stake on Monday night. Find out who won below.

SEEEverything to know about 2022 Grammys

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

X — Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

X — Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?