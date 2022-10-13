American Music Awards: Bad Bunny leads with 8 nominations followed by Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift [Full List]

The 2022 American Music Awards nominations were announced on October 13. Like the Billboard Music Awards handed out earlier this year, these AMA contenders are based on fan interactions with music like record sales, streaming performance, and radio airplay. But unlike the BBMAs, winners are decided by fans voting online for their favorites effective immediately. Fan voting for all awards is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.

The world’s largest fan-voted award show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Bad Bunny leads with eight nominations, followed by Beyonce, Drake and Taylor Swift with six each. Close behind with five nominations are Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

The AMAs celebrate the year’s top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year’s show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, emphasizing the role fans play in the annual event. The live event spectacular promises to deliver a vibrant night of nonstop music featuring memorable pop-culture moments, a powerful lineup including first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names – from pop to rap, R&B to country, Latin to K-Pop – and more. The “2022 American Music Awards” marks the 50th show for the franchise, which was conceived by Dick Clark in 1974.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future “I NEVER LIKED YOU”

Gunna “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé “BREAK MY SOUL”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA “MOTOMAMI”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G “MAMIII”

KAROL G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG **New**

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM **New**

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost “Impera”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“ELVIS”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST **New**

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST **New**

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?