American Music Awards predictions: Taylor Swift will sweep, extend her overall record to 40

The 2022 American Music Awards will be presented on Sunday night, November 20, during a live ceremony hosted by Wayne Brady. So who will win? Hundreds of music fans have been placing their bets here in our predictions center since nominations were announced. Their forecasts have been combined to generate our official racetrack odds in 31 categories from Artist of the Year to Favorite Music Video. Scroll down to see those odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These awards are decided by fans voting online, so it’s no surprise that we’re betting on Taylor Swift to clean up. She’s the front-runner for Artist of the Year, which would be her record-extending seventh victory in the category. She’s also tipped to win Favorite Pop Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, Favorite Country Album (“Red: Taylor’s Version”), and Favorite Music Video (“All Too Well”). That haul would also extend her record as the most awarded artist in the history of the AMAs.

We’re also anticipating a good night for her pop rival Harry Styles, who is favored for Favorite Pop Male Artist, Favorite Pop Song (“As it Was”), and Favorite Pop Album (“Harry’s House“). That last category is the only one where we’re expecting Swift to be handed a loss. Similarly, Beyonce is expected to be a triple winner in R&B categories, while Bad Bunny will achieve a hat trick in the Latin races.

Do you agree with our forecasts? Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before winners are announced.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift — 9/2

Harry Styles — 11/2

Beyonce — 6/1

Bad Bunny — 6/1

Adele — 13/2

Drake — 7/1

The Weeknd — 7/1

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron — 31/10

Latto — 19/5

Maneskin — 9/2

Steve Lacy — 9/2

Gayle — 9/2

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay” — 16/5

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow — 19/5

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — 9/2

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart” — 9/2

Future feat. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U” — 9/2

FAVORITE POP FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift — 31/10

Beyonce — 19/5

Lizzo — 9/2

Doja Cat — 9/2

Adele — 9/2

FAVORITE POP MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles — 31/10

Bad Bunny — 19/5

The Weeknd — 9/2

Ed Sheeran — 9/2

Drake — 9/2

FAVORITE POP DUO/GROUP

BTS — 3/1

Maneskin — 4/1

Imagine Dragons — 9/2

Coldplay — 9/2

OneRepublic — 9/2

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House” — 69/20

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — 39/10

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti” — 5/1

Beyonce, “Renaissance” — 11/2

Adele, “30” — 13/2

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM” — 15/2

FAVORITE POP SONG

Harry Styles, “As It Was” — 31/10

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” — 4/1

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, “Stay” — 4/1

“Encanto” Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — 9/2

Adele, “Easy on Me” — 9/2

FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift — 31/10

Carrie Underwood — 39/10

Miranda Lambert — 9/2

Maren Morris — 9/2

Lainey Wilson — 9/2

FAVORITE COUNTRY MALE ARTIST

Morgan Wallen — 82/25

Luke Combs — 37/10

Chris Stapleton — 4/1

Cody Johnson — 9/2

Walker Hayes — 9/2

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO/GROUP

Dan and Shay — 31/10

Old Dominion — 39/10

Lady A — 9/2

Zac Brown Band — 9/2

Parmalee — 9/2

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — 3/1

Carrie Underwood, “Denim and Rhinestones” — 39/10

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up” — 9/2

Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff” — 9/2

Cody Johnson, “Human” — 9/2

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” — 16/5

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave: — 19/5

Cody Johnson, “Til You Csn’t” — 9/2

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 9/2

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You” — 9/2

FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST

Nicki Minaj — 31/10

Cardi B — 39/10

Megan Thee Stallion — 4/1

Latto — 9/2

GloRilla — 9/2

FAVORITE HIP-HOP MALE ARTIST

Drake — 31/10

Kendrick Lamar — 19/5

Future — 9/2

Lil Durk — 9/2

Lil Baby — 9/2

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale aand the Big Steppers” — 3/1

Future, “I Never Liked You” — 39/10

Lil Durk, “7220” — 9/2

Polo G, “Hall of Fame 2.0” — 9/2

Gunna, “DS4Ever” — 9/2

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 31/10

Jack Harlow, “First Class” — 19/5

Latto, “Big Energy” — 4/1

Future feat. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U” — 9/2

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin” — 9/2

FAVORITE R&B FEMALE ARTIST

Beyonce — 31/10

Doja Cat — 19/5

Summer Walker — 9/2

SZA — 9/2

Muni Long — 9/2

FAVORITE R&B MALE ARTIST

The Weeknd — 3/1

Chris Brown — 4/1

Brent Faiyaz — 9/2

Giveon — 9/2

Luxky Day — 9/2

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyonce, “Renaissance” — 3/1

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM” — 39/10

Silk Sonic, “An Evening with Silk Sonic” — 4/1

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind” — 9/2

Summer Walker, “Still Over It” — 9/2

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyonce, “Break My Soul” — 31/10

Silk Sonic, “Smokin Out the Window” — 39/10

SZA, “I Hate U” — 9/2

Wizkid feat. Tems, “Essence” — 9/2

Muni Long, “Hrs and Hrs” — 9/2

FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

Anitta — 31/10

Becky G — 39/10

Rosalia — 4/1

Karol G — 9/2

Kali Uchis — 9/2

FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny — 3/1

J Balvin — 39/10

Rauw Alejandro — 9/2

Farruko — 9/2

Jhayco — 9/2

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti” — 31/10

Rosalia, “Motomami” — 19/5

J Balvin, “Jose” — 9/2

Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa” — 9/2

Farruko, “La 167” — 9/2

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito” — 31/10

Becky G and Karol G, “Mamiii” — 19/5

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti” — 9/2

Karol G, “Provenza” — 9/2

Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas” — 9/2

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Machine Gun Kelly — 31/10

Maneskin — 19/5

Imagine Dragons — 4/1

Red Hot Chili Peppers — 9/2

The Lumineers — 9/2

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Machine Gun Kelly, “Mainstream Sellout” — 31/10

Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres” — 19/5

Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1” — 9/2

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Unlimited Love” — 9/2

Ghost, “Impera” — 9/2

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill” — 16/5

Maneskin, “Beggin'” — 37/10

Imagine Dragons and JID, “Enemy” — 9/2

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer” — 9/2

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young” — 9/2

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

BTS — 31/10

Blackpink — 19/5

Seventeen — 9/2

Twice — 9/2

Tomorrow X Together — 9/2

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

“Encanto” — 31/10

“Stranger Things” — 39/10

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 4/1

“Elvis” — 9/2

“Sing 2” — 9/2

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” — 3/1

Harry Styles, “39/10

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 9/2

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito” — 9/2

Adele, “Easy on Me” — 9/2

PREDICTthe AMA winners now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.