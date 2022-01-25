American Society of Cinematographers Awards nominations: Oscar favorite ‘Dune’ leads ASC race too

The American Society of Cinematographers nominations announced on January 25 include four of our five leading Oscar contenders for Best Cinematography including the frontrunner to win — Greig Fraser for “Dune” — as well as Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog” and Haris Zamberloukos for “Belfast.”

Our fifth predicted Oscar nominee, Janusz Kaminski for “West Side Story,” was snubbed in favor of our sixth-ranked contender, Dan Laustsen for “Nightmare Alley.”

Over its 35-year history, the ASC has predicted 140 of the 175 Oscar nominees, including four in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and all five in both 2018 and 2017. However, the ASC choice for the best in the business has presaged the eventual winner at the Oscars only 16 times in 35 years:

Dean Semler, “Dances with Wolves” (1991)

John Toll, “Braveheart” (1996)

John Seale, “The English Patient” (1997)

Russell Carpenter, “Titanic” (1998)

Conrad L. Hall, “American Beauty” (2000)

Conrad L. Hall, “Road to Perdition” (2003)

Dion Beebe, “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006)

Robert Elswit, “There Will Be Blood” (2008)

Anthony Dod Mantle, “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009)

Wally Pfister, “Inception” (2011)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity” (2014)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman” (2015)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Revenant” (2016)

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049” (2018)

Roger Deakins, “1917” (2020)

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” (2021)

The 36th annual ASC Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 20.

