Art Directors Guild Awards nominations include Oscar frontrunners ‘Dune,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ …

On January 24 the Art Directors Guild announced the nominees for its 26th annual awards, which will be handed out on March 5. These kudos have a stellar record at previewing the Academy Awards. Over the first 25 years of these prizes, the eventual Oscar winner for Best Production Design has always numbered among the ADG nominees in the various categories.

“Dune” is the clear frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Production Design. It reaped a bid in the fantasy film genre with the ADG. All four of its likeliest Oscar rivals — “The French Dispatch,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story”– contend in the period picture category. That race is rounded out by “Licorice Pizza.”

The other fantasy film nominees are: “Cruella,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “The Green Knight” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The contemporary contenders are: “Candyman,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights,” “The Lost Daughter” and “No Time to Die.”

Period Film

“The French Dispatch” – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

“Licorice Pizza” – Production Designer: Florencia Martin

“Nightmare Alley” – Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

“West Side Story” – Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Fantasy Film

“Cruella” – Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

“Dune” – Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Production Designer: François Audouy

“The Green Knight” – Production Designer: Jade Healy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – Production Designer: Sue Chan

Contemporary Film

“Candyman” – Production Designer: Cara Brower

“Don’t Look Up” – Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

“In the Heights” – Production Designer: Nelson Coates

“The Lost Daughter” – Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

“No Time to Die” – Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

Animated Film

“Encanto” – Production Designer: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

“Luca” – Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” – Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – Production Designer: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

“Sing 2” – Art Director: Olivier Adam

