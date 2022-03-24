2022 Artios Award winners: Casting Society honors ‘CODA,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and more

The Casting Society announced its winners in film, television, and theater on Wednesday night, honoring Best Picture front-runner “CODA,” as well as fellow Oscar nominees “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “Encanto” as part of the 37th annual Artios Awards. The virtual ceremony included numerous bold-face names as presenters – including Steven Spielberg, Best Supporting Actress front-runner Ariana DeBose, Best Supporting Actor leader Troy Kotsur, and Brian Cox – as well as a special honor, the Zeitgeist Award, for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Ghosts” actress Danielle Pinnock served as the emcee. “It was a tremendous honor to be asked to host this year’s Artios Awards. I’m still pinching myself! To be able to celebrate these industry titans is a gift I won’t soon forget. I have always been so inspired by the endless creativity and passion that casting directors exhibit: in giving actors a platform to share their gifts; and in helping creators achieve their vision by bringing together a perfect ensemble of performers. I want to thank the Casting Society for this incredible opportunity, and congratulate all the winners and nominees, past, present, and future!” she said in a statement.

“We are so excited to honor these immensely talented, creative, and hard-working casting directors tonight,” said Casting Society president Kim Williams. “What a wonderful way to begin Casting Society’s 40th year by celebrating these extraordinary casting directors’ invaluable contributions to the entertainment world.”

The Artios Awards were first held in 1985 and, per the Casting Society, honor “casting directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.”

The contributions that casting directors make are not given individual recognition by the Academy Awards, but an award for “Best Casting” is often discussed when pundits and interested observers speculate on new categories that could be added to the Oscars in the future.

Ahead is the list of winners from the 37th annual Artios Awards.

Film Categories

Animation

ENCANTO – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

DON’T LOOK UP – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

WEST SIDE STORY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy – TIE

THE TENDER BAR – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

ZOLA – Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio Or Independent – Drama

CODA – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama

THE HUMANS – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama

SHIVA BABY – Kate Geller

Short Film

GROWING FANGS – Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

The Zeitgeist Award

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

Television / Theater Categories

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

TED LASSO – Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

CALL MY AGENT – Constance Demontoy

Television Series – Drama

POSE – Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

Limited Series

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY – Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

ALL THAT – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Animated Series

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

QUEER EYE – Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Short-Form Series

MAPLEWORTH MURDERS – Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

Virtual Theater (new category exclusive for 2022 due to Covid19 shuttering Broadway)

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’ THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA – Stephanie Klapper

