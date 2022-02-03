2022 BAFTAs: Full list of nominations

The 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations were announced Thursday (Feb. 3), 36 hours after Oscar nominations voting ended. Scroll down for the full list of nominations for the 75th annual BAFTAs. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on on March 13. That is four days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 94th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27.
In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2022 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 12. Members were required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicked off off Jan. 14 and ran for a lucky 13 days until Jan. 27. In most categories, the top 5 vote getters made the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there was an an added step as detailed below.
In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from Feb. 9 to March 8. The 2022 BAFTA Awards take place on March 13. The Oscars are two weeks later on March 27.
Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.
BEST PICTURE (217 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
BEST DIRECTOR (184 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Aleem Khan, After Love
BEST ACTOR (102 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham Boiling Point
Will Smith King Richar
BEST ACTRESS (82 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones CODA
Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan After Love
Tessa Thompson Passing
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (283 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Mike Faist West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur CODA
Woody Norman C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (202 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Ruth Negga Passing
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (78 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (62 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
BEST CASTING (82 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (86 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
BEST FILM EDITING (154 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (77 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (101 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (99 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
BEST SOUND (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
A Quiet Place Part II
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (56 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (14 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 7 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 4 are nominated.
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 from the remaining 13 contenders are nominated.
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (50 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 are nominated.
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
BEST BRITISH FILM (64 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
