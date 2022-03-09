BAFTA winner predictions: ‘Dune’ domination? Who will win Best Actress? Experts try to figure that out [WATCH]

Before the Critics Choice Awards encroached on its date, Sunday, March 13 belonged solely the BAFTA Awards. The Brits will still hand out their trophies first, so who will win? Especially in Best Actress? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions.

Much like last year’s Oscars, we discuss Best Actress last and we still have no confidence in who’s winning. None of the nominees — Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”), Emilia Jones (“CODA”), Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”) — are nominated at the Oscars, so BAFTA is forced to go its own way here. Will voters gravitate toward Oscar-adjacent stars in BAFTA Best Film nominees like Gaga and Haim or less high-profile names like Scanlan and Reinsve?

“Dune” leads the field with 11 nominations and we expect it to make a killing below the line. “The Power of the Dog” has eight bids with a near surefire win in directing for Jane Campion, but can it hold off “Belfast” in the top category? And can it pull off multiple acting wins? Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are the favorites in Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, but Screen Actors Guild Awards champs Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) are right there.

Elsewhere, we discuss the latest development in categorygate as a bevy of filmmakers and composers, including James Cameron and John Williams, released an open letter Wednesday asking the academy to reconsider axing eight categories from the live telecast.

