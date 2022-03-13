2022 BAFTA Awards: Troy Kotsur and ‘CODA’ screenplay win, ‘Dune’ takes 5 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The 2022 British Academy Film Awards were held on Sunday, March 13 at Royal Albert Hall in London. The 75th annual BAFTAS hosted by Rebel Wilson may well serve as a preview of the Oscars in two weeks time. Final voting for the 94th annual Academy Awards kicks off in four days, on March 17.

“Dune” leads among nominated films at these important precursor prizes with a whopping 11 bids. “The Power of the Dog” follows with eight while “Belfast” has an even half dozen. A trio of films — “Licorice Pizza,” “No Time to Die” and “West Side Story” — each number five nominations.

Among those taking to the stage to present the BAFTA Awards winners were: Andy Serkis, Asim Chaudhry, Bukky Bakray, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daisy Ridley, Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Himesh Patel, Jonathan Bailey, Kelvin Harrison, Lea Seydoux, Lucy Boynton, Max Harwood, Millie Bobby Brown, Morfydd Clark, Naomi Ackie, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Tom Hiddleston, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner and Wunmi Mosaku.

5:00 p.m.: BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the show with poignant remarks about the war in Ukraine and a call for solidarity. He then addressed the ongoing efforts of the academy to become more diverse and saluted the nominees.

5:10 p.m: Dame Shirley Bassey wowed the crowd with a soaring version of the Bond theme “Diamonds are Forever.” The BAFTAs are saluting 60 years of the film franchise. Bassey had performed this tune on the 2013 Oscars. The year prior she had sung it for the Queen in honor of her diamond jubilee of 60 years on the throne.

5:15 p.m.: Rebel Wilson is hosting these festivities, two years after winning over the crowd with her raucous turn as a presenter. She is certainly taking no prisoners again tonight, making merry with the nominees. She singles out Lady Gaga for her “Italian” accent in “House of Gucci” and cites Kenneth Branagh as the only director not afraid to hire Armie Hammer.

5:25 p.m.: Simon Pegg presents the first awards of the night, Best Visual Effects, which goes (as we predicted) to “Dune.” Expect to hear that film title a lot tonight as we expect it to sweep the below-the-line races.

5:35 p.m.: RuPaul and Naomi Campbell present Best Cinematography. This is a tight two-way race between Greig Fraser (“Dune”) and Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”). The former prevails.

5:40 p.m.: Max Harwood and Morfydd Clark are here to present the two awards for short films (during the live ceremony). The winner of Short Animation is “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” while the Short Live-Action winner is “The Black Cop.”

5:50 p.m.: Lucy Boynton and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are also presenting a pair of awards. First up is Best Film Editing. In a surprise, the winners are Tom Cross and Elliot Graham for “No Time to Die.” Best Sound goes to, no surprise, the team from “Dune.”

6:00 p.m.: Asim Chaudhry reveals that the winner of Best Original Score is Hans Zimmer for “Dune.” This is his first win after nine losses.

6:05 p.m.: Having pairs of presenters hand out pairs of prizes really moves the show along. Conrad Kahn and Shalom Brune first announce the winner of Best Make-up & Hairstyling. As we predicted, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” team won. Next is the winner of Best Casting (a category still missing at the Oscars despite that group getting its own branch five years ago). “West Side Story” wins.

6:10 p.m.: Kenneth Branagh announces that the absent Jeymes Samuel has won Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for co-writing and directing “The Harder they Fall.”

6:15 p.m.: Lady Gaga and Bukky Bakray reveal the winner of the only award voted on by the public, Rising Star. Lashana Lynch benefitted from the boffo box office for “No Time to Die” to edge out Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”).

6:20 p.m.: Prince William, who is the Patron of the academy, delivers pre-recorded remarks paying tribute to the resiliency of the film and television industry.

6:25 p.m.: Emilia Jones delivers a soaring rendition of the Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now,” which was the centerpiece of her nominated performance in “CODA.”

6:30 p.m.: Himesh Patel presents the first acting award of the night, Best Supporting Actress, to Oscar frontrunner DeBose. In her speech, she makes special mention of the casting director, Cindy Tolan.

6:35 p.m.: Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley of TV’s “Bridgerton” reveal that the winner of Best Costume Design is, as predicted, Jenny Beavan for “Cruella.” This is her fourth in nine races.

6:40 p.m.: Bond leading lady Léa Seydoux presents Best Film Not in the English Language to Drive My Car writer/director Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

6:45 p.m.: Best Supporting Actor goes to Troy Kotsur for “CODA.” He delivers an acceptance speech that combines heartfelt emotion with wit. With this and his SAG win, he is clearly the frontrunner at the Oscars now over long-time favorite Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

6:50 p.m.: “In Memoriam” is presented to the music of “Send in the Clowns,” by Stephen Sondheim. The late composer has theaters named for him on both Broadway and London’s West End. He won an Oscar for the “Dick Tracy” tune “Sooner or Later” but never contended at the BAFTAs, which lacks a Best Original Song award.

6:55 p.m.: Emma Watson, who headlined the “Harry Potter” film franchise, which were filmed in England but financed by an American studio, presents Best British Film to, as predicted, “Belfast.” Mulit-hyphenate Branagh praises his fellow producers, the cast and crew and thanks British and Irish audience for supporting the film by going to the cinema to see it.

7:00 p.m.: “Star Wars” ingenue Daisy Ridley reveals that the Best Adapted Screenplay winner is a shocker, “CODA.” This race was tipped to go to Jane Campion for adapting the novel “The Power of the Dog.” Director Sian Heder won for her English version of the 2014 hit French film “La Famille Bélier.”

7:05 p.m.: Wilson appears in a pre-recorded sketch that offers a slightly different take on heading back to the cinema. Her co-star from “Bridesmaids,” and one-time housemate Matt Lucas narrates this delightfully silly short.

7:05 p.m.: Wilson is back on-stage to present her “Rebel” BAFTAs. Among her targets are a very game Lady Gaga as well as Benedict Cumberbatch and Emilia Jones.

7:10 p.m.: Sienna Miller announces the winner of Best Original Screenplay. Paul Thomas Anderson finally has a BAFTA after five losses with his win for “Licorice Pizza.” He is also up for directing and producing this period piece. He is 0 for 8 at the Oscars and is up for the same three prizes there.

7:15 p.m.: Wunmi Mosaku reveals that Best Documentary goes to “Summer of Soul,” which is also the Oscar frontrunner. Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson, who was at the DGA Awards on Saturday,jetted to London overnight. Looks like the trip was worth it. He thanks the producers of the picture for taking a chance on a drummer from a rap group.

7:20 p.m.: Sophie Okonedo and Naomi Ackie give “Dune” its fifth win of the night: Best Production Design, which goes to Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos.

7:25 p.m.: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, fresh from starring together in “Fresh,” hand over the Best Animated Feature award to the producers of “Encanto.” The Oscar frontrunner had been sidelined at Saturday’s Annie Awards, winning only three awards while “The Mitchells vs. the Machine” took eight, including Best Studio Animated Feature.