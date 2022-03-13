2022 BAFTA Awards: Full winners list of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards [UPDATING LIVE]

The BAFTA Awards were presented on March 13 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). So who prevailed? Scroll down for the complete 2022 BAFTA Awards winners list in all 25 categories.

BAFTA is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, much like the American motion picture academy. The BAFTAs could well give us a preview of what the Oscars might do in two weeks time on March 27. And since voting for Oscars starts on March 17, just four days after the BAFTAs, these awards could be doubly influential.

However, the BAFTAs amended their nominations voting this year. After the initial longlists were decided, the nominees for acting and directing were chosen by small juries, leveling the playing field between the highest-profile awards contenders and worthy underdogs.

Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.

BEST PICTURE (217 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There are 5 nominations.

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR (184 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: A jury voted for the six nominations.

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Aleem Khan, After Love

BEST ACTOR (102 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham Boiling Point

Will Smith King Richar

BEST ACTRESS (82 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones CODA

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Tessa Thompson Passing

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (283 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Mike Faist West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur CODA

Woody Norman C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (202 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury voted for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Ruth Negga Passing

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (78 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (62 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

BEST CASTING (82 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury voted for the 5 nominations.

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (86 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

BEST FILM EDITING (154 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (77 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (101 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (99 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

BEST SOUND (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (56 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter voted for the 5 nominations.

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (14 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 7 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 4 are nominated.

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 3 from the remaining 13 contenders are nominated.

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (50 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 are nominated.

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

BEST BRITISH FILM (64 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury picked the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?