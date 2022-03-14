Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: After BAFTA and Critics Choice, are all 4 acting races locked? [WATCH]

Sunday’s BAFTA Awards and Critics Choice Awards doubleheader gave us a ton of new (but familiar) winners and one pretty surprising one. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the results and what they meant for Oscar.

BAFTA and Critics Choice both named “The Power of the Dog” as Best Picture, but it did not sweep either show. It took home only two trophies at BAFTA, the other being Best Director for Jane Campion, and one of its losses came in Best Adapted Screenplay, which went to “CODA’s” Sian Heder in a big upset. That was the Apple TV+ film’s second win of the day after Troy Kotsur won Best Supporting Actor. “CODA” now has double wins from the Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA, so is it really coming for Best Picture at the Oscars with just three nominations?

Outside of Best Actress, where they literally couldn’t replicate any precursor result and was won by “After Love’s” Joanna Scanlan, the Brits crowned SAG champs Kotsur, Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) in the acting races. All three added Critics Choice prizes, alongside their fellow SAG champ Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), who nabbed Best Actress. Chastain obviously could not win BAFTA, but her film won Best Makeup and Hairstyling there. Smith, DeBose and Kotsur previously looked strong for the Oscar win and Chastain may have just joined them. Is it time to say goodbye to the suspense and chaos in the Best Actress race?

Elsewhere, we discuss the unpredictable editing category that won’t be aired live on the Oscars, the Critics Choice TV winners and more.

Oscar odds for Best Actress Who will win?

