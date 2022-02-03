BAFTA nominations forum reactions: Cheers for Lady Gaga and Leo, jeers for Olivia Colman and Denzel Washington snubs

The 2022 BAFTA film nominations are out, and our spirited forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) have not held back in sharing their positive and negative reactions. Many celebrated the acting nominations received by Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Mike Faist (“West Side Story”), while others raged and puzzled over the exclusions of Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). A solid performance by “Don’t Look Up” also caused a stir, as did the so-so showing of “Belfast.”

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ supportive and savage reactions to the nominees in 12 of the 25 BAFTA film categories. Take a look, and then join in if you dare. The 75th BAFTA ceremony, hosted by Rebel Wilson, will take place on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

Check out the BAFTA Awards nominations list and the biggest BAFTA snubs for acting and movies, directors and screenplays.

BEST PICTURE

crabbie: Not the 5th slot going to “Don’t Look Up” BYE. The lack of taste.

laslo: I thought “Licorice Pizza” was much weaker with the industry people. Glad to be wrong about this one.

Luca: Best Picture here is easily “Belfast” vs. “The Power of the Dog.”

lipabridgerstwigs: I’m so sad about “West Side Story” underperforming!

BEST DIRECTOR

laslo: TITANEEEEE YES.

OscarWatcher1971: No Kenneth Branagh!

H. H.: Couldn’t be more clear Ryusuke Hamaguchi is coming and one of Kenneth Branagh or Steven Spielberg is getting snubbed.

BEST ACTOR

AmazingAmy: Will Smith’s first BAFTA nomination! He’s so winning the Oscar this year.

m_butterfly: No Denzel Washington?!?!

Ziggiy: Laughing at EVERYONE who for one second doubted Will Smith. There is no one more deserving, nothing but love and respect for The Fresh Prince!

LLLhawks: LEONARDO DICAPRIO?!?!?! lol

lorelei lor: The fantasy that Andrew Garfield is winning is over now.

Nate: OMG, what does Denzel Washington have to do to ever get a BAFTA nod?

BEST ACTRESS

LLLhawks: LOL. Bye Kristen Stewart.

Anthagiox: OH MY GOD GAGA!!!!!! OSCAR WINNER LADY GAGA!!!!

rue: Oh, Alana Haim is so getting in at the Oscars.

FreemanGriffin: They nominated Alana Haim’s terrible performance. Gross!

Melvinezq: They snubbed Olivia Colman for one of her best performances.

kbc: Where’s Olivia Colman? I’m gobsmacked!

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

weiszclaret: Absolutely thrilled for Mike Faist.

Luca: Neither Jared Leto nor Bradley Cooper showed up despite their movies performing rather well — I think we can potentially rule them out as possible spoilers at the Oscars.

Zuranthium: Mike Faist. The talent.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

wolfali: Kirsten Dunst ROBBED.

String Cheese Theory: A barbaric YAWP to Ann Dowd, so incredibly well deserved.

FreemanGriffin: No Kirsten Dunst!!!!! But they did nominate Aunjanue Ellis! Strange times indeed!

antony: Happy for my girls Ruth Negga and Jessie Buckley.

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

crabbie: “DRIVE MY CAR” OMGGG.

m_butterfly: “Drive My Car” is the only one that can give “The Power of the Dog” a run for it’s money in this category. I honestly don’t think anyone else has a chance.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

T3B: Surprised by the overwhelming love for “Licorice Pizza.”

GrammyLoser: Thank God “Belfast” underperformed.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

wolfali: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” received a total of one nomination here. Yikes.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lucas: No “House of Gucci”?

BEST EDITING

Lucas: “Licorice Pizza” got the Editing nomination!!!! It’s so happening at the Oscars.

Michael Windfeldt: Weird snub the editing of “The Power of the Dog.”

Braydenfitzsimmons: “Summer of Soul” getting in here on a popular vote is wild (and richly deserved).

BEST BRITISH FILM

wolfali: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”? I’m SHOCKED.

LLLhawks: There you go. “House of Gucci” fans rejoice.

Luca: Passing!!!

