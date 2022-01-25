2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations: Best Sound Oscar frontrunner ‘Dune’ reaps a bid

The Oscar frontrunner for Best Sound, “Dune,” reaped a bid for Best Sound Mixing at the the Cinema Audio Society Awards on January 25 as as did two of the other predicted Oscar nominees: “No Time to Die” and “West Side Story.” Also in contention with the CAS are “The Power of the Dog” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” They bumped two of our predicted Oscar nominees: “Belfast” and “tick, tick… BOOM!”

The upcoming Oscars mark the second year for the Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The CAS honors the latter while the Motion Picture Sound Editors salute achievements in the former.

Last year four of the five CAS contenders — “Greyhound,” “Mank,” “News of the World and “Sound of Metal” — reaped Oscar bids. The fifth, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” was bumped by “Soul,” which had vied in the animated race at the CAS Awards. “Sound of Metal” won with both groups.

This year’s CAS nominees for sound mixing in an animated feature are: “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.”

And the documentary feature contenders are: “Becoming Cousteau,” “Summer of Soul,” “Tina,” “Val” and “The Velvet Underground.”

Historically, about two-thirds of the CAS nominees went on to vie for Best Sound Mixing at the Academy Awards. In 2020, “Ford v Ferrari” took top honors at these precursor prizes over two of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Mixing — “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — as well as “Rocketman” and “The Irishman.” The sound branch of the academy snubbed those latter two films in favor of “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “Ford v Ferrari” won at the Oscars as well; historically, about half of the CSA champs went on to claim victory at the Academy Awards.

The 58th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards are on March 19. The lifetime achievement honor will be given to Paul Massey while Ridley Scott will be feted with the filmmaker award.

