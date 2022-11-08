CMA Awards predictions: Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert …

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards are on Wednesday night, November 9, but who will win? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in 10 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of hundreds of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center, including the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs. Do you think we’re right on the money?

The controversial Morgan Wallen, who was temporarily banned from competing in artist categories at the CMAs after he was filmed using a racial slur, is now the front-runner to win Entertainer of the Year on his very first nomination. He was also in the doghouse for a while on country radio, but those limited consequences didn’t slow him down much. His “Dangerous” was Billboard’s number-one album of the year for 2021, and it still hasn’t left the top 10 almost two years after its release.

That’s the only prize we’re forecasting Wallen to win, but that isn’t uncommon at the CMAs. For the last nine years in a row the Entertainer of the Year winners have claimed no other statues. Instead, we’re expecting a big haul for Chris Stapleton, who’s favored in four categories: Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for “You Should Probably Leave,” and Music Video of the Year for his Taylor Swift collab “I Bet You Think About Me.” And tipped to win two awards is Miranda Lambert: Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Palomino.”

See the rest of our predictions below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

SEEChris Stapleton poised to break CMA Awards record with 3rd win for Single of the Year

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen — 6/1

Carrie Underwood — 13/2

Miranda Lambert — 13/2

Chris Stapleton — 7/1

Luke Combs — 7/1

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert, “Palomino” — 11/2

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up” — 13/2

Maren Morris, “Humble Quest” — 7/1

Lainey Wilson, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” — 7/1

Old Dominion, “Time, Tequila, and Therapy” — 15/2

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” — 11/2

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown” — 13/2

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 13/2

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” — 7/1

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 15/2

SONG OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” — 11/2

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” — 6/1

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 7/1

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” — 7/1

Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots” — 7/1

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert — 11/2

Carrie Underwood — 13/2

Carly Pearce — 7/1

Lainey Wilson — 7/1

Ashley McBryde — 15/2

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton — 11/2

Luke Combs — 13/2

Morgan Wallen — 13/2

Cody Johnson — 7/1

Eric Church — 15/2

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — 11/2

Dan and Shay — 13/2

Maddie and Tae — 7/1

Brooks and Dunn — 7/1

LoCash — 15/2

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion — 11/2

Little Big Town — 13/2

Midland — 7/1

Lady A — 7/1

Zac Brown Band — 15/2

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — 11/2

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 6/1

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” — 7/1

Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy, “Beers on Me” — 7/1

Midland feat. Jon Pardi, “Longneck Way to Go” — 15/2

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton, “I Bet You Think About Me” — 11/2

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — 6/1

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” — 7/1

Midland feat. Jon Pardi, “Longneck Way to Go” — 7/1

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” — 15/2

