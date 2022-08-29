Emmy Experts slugfest: Our 2022 Creative Arts predictions — Night 1 [WATCH]

Labor Day weekend is coming up, which means just one thing: the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Statuettes will be handed out on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their predictions for both nights, starting with Night 1. (Night 2 predictions coming on Aug. 30.)

Saturday is all about unscripted and nonfiction fare. This is when RuPaul will likely win Best Reality Host for the seventh year in a row for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Beatles: Get Back” is poised for a big night. But could it also be a big night for the Super Bowl halftime show? It would be the first halftime show to win the Best Variety Special (Live) category, which frontrunner “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes” has won twice for the franchise’s previous outings.

There is one scripted category on deck: voiceover performance. Maya Rudolph is the favorite to three-peat for “Big Mouth.” She faces a lot of the same competition from last year, including Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”) and Jessica Walter (“Archer”), who earned her second straight posthumous bid. The Marvel Cinematic Universe fields three nominees this year: F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”), and Jeffrey Wright and the late Chadwick Boseman from “What If…?” Can Rudolph fend them all off?

Plus: We wonder if Sir David Attenborough (“The Mating Game”) can reclaim his narrator crown while defeating Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”).

Timestamps:

Intro, casting and choreography (0:00)

Cinematography, commercial and lighting design/lighting direction (3:52)

Music, picture editing and production design (7:29)

Sound editing, sound mixing and technical direction (14:23)

Directing and writing (16:06)

Voiceover, host, hosted nonfiction series or special, and narrator (18:35)

Animated, documentary, short form and variety programs (23:33)

