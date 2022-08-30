Emmy Experts slugfest: Our 2022 Creative Arts predictions — Night 2 [WATCH]

The Creative Arts Emmys will wrap up with on Sunday, Sept. 4 with the second night of awards, and Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their predictions. (Click here for Night 1 predictions.)

Night 2 will be home to scripted programming, which means these can forecast what’s to come on the main ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12. “Succession” and “Euphoria” lead the way with the most Creative Arts nominations at 13 apiece, but it’s likely that neither will come out on top in wins, though we each having both claiming multiple awards. Can “Succession” sweep the drama guest categories, where it has seven nominations total? Or is a vote-split unavoidable, paving the way for a Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) or a Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”) victory?

The big winner of the night could be “Only Murders in the Building,” which is competitive in multiple categories and is predicted to bag both comedy guest prizes for Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch. Would that make it the comedy series favorite? A telling race will be casting, where it’s facing reigning champ “Ted Lasso” and breakout hit “Abbott Elementary,” whose only below-the-line nomination is in this category.

Elsewhere, one of us may or may not have gone too hard on “Pam & Tommy.”

Timestamps:

Intro, choreography and cinematography (0:00)

Costumes, hairstyling, makeup (4:40)

Main title design and music (10:33)

Production design and picture editing (17:42)

Sound editing and sound mixing (24:55)

Special visual effects and stunts (29:44)

Casting (32:58)

Short form acting and TV movie (38:07)

Guest acting (43:25)

Final thoughts (51:54)

