Critics Choice Awards predictions: Will ‘CODA’ take down ‘The Power of the Dog’? Experts’ winner picks [WATCH]

March Madness is officially here. A slew of guild awards will be handed out this week, culminating on Sunday, March 13 with both the BAFTAs and the Critics Choice Awards. What ever will the stars choose? We don’t have to choose, so Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to first make Critics Choice predictions in film and TV.

Lest we forget, the Critics Choice Awards were originally slated to be held on Jan. 9, but they were delayed due to Omicron and then they picked the same date as the BAFTAs for some reason. Voting for the winners never occurred in January — it runs Wednesday through Friday — so how different would the winners have been then versus now? In the past week, “CODA” has made a huge surge in the Best Picture Oscar race — it’s in fourth now in the odds — following its ensemble win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. With this swell of buzz, can it actually win the top prize at Critics Choice over “The Power of the Dog,” which likely would’ve won in January?

SEE Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Did ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ just get Best Picture boosts?

Even if “CODA” doesn’t claim Best Picture here, we’re both confident it’ll take home at least one award in Best Supporting Actor for SAG champ Troy Kotsur. The one acting category that’s murky is, of course, Best Actress, where Critics Choice features four of the Oscar nominees in its six-nominee lineup. Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) remains in first place, but can she fend off SAG winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)?

Over in TV, we’re expecting lots of familiar faces in the winners circle. Critics Choice was the first place to award “Ted Lasso” Best Comedy Series last year and we expect a repeat victory for not only the series but stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham as well. Meanwhile, Jean Smart ought to complete her sweep for “Hacks.” In drama, it’s not a question of if eight-time nominee “Succession” will win, but how many awards will it win?

Elsewhere, we discuss Monday’s Oscars luncheon and why the TPTB are unlikely to reverse course on the decision to present eight categories during the Oscar pre-show.

PREDICT the 2022 Critics Choice Awards winners by March 13

Critics Choice Movie Awards odds for Best Picture What will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?