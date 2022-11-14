2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards: ‘Good Night Oppy’ sweeps

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) held the seventh annual edition of its documentary awards on Sunday November 13. The gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City streamed live on their Facebook and YouTube pages. The ceremony was hosted by longtime event supporter, actor, and standup comedian Wyatt Cenac.

Heading into the evening, “Fire of Love” and “Good Night Oppy” led with seven and six bids respectively. “Good Night Oppy” tops the Critics Choice Documentary Awards winners list, taking home five prizes including Best Documentary Feature and Best Director for Ryan White. It also claimed Best Score, Best Narration, and Best Science/Nature Documentary.

The only other multiple award winner was “The Beatles: Get Back,” which won both Best Music Documentary and Best Limited Documentary Series.

For the first time in organization history, the CCA announced the second and third place finishers for the top prize. The silver winner was “Fire of Love” while the bronze medal went to “Navalny.” The only award “Fire of Love” won outright was Best Archival Documentary. “Navalny” was named Best Political Documentary.

At the center of the ceremony were special presentations in honor of two legendary documentarians. The Pennebaker Award for lifetime achievement went to Barbara Kopple, director of two Oscar winning documentaries “Harlan County U.S.A.” (1976) and “American Dream” (1990) and the Impact Award went to Dawn Porter, director of “Gideon’s Army” (2013), “Trapped” (2016) and “John Lewis: Good Trouble” (2020).

Here’s the Critics Choice Documentary Awards winners list:

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST DIRECTOR

Ryan White – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Siev – Bad Axe (IFC Films)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Cinematography Team – Our Great National Parks (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Brett Morgen – Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon)

BEST SCORE

Blake Neely – Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST NARRATION

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) Written by Helen Kearns, Ryan White Performed by Angela Bassett

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

Descendant (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Sidney (Apple TV+)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY (tie)

Citizen Ashe (Magnolia/HBO)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX/Hulu)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN)

