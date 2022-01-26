2022 Directors Guild Awards nominations for TV: ‘Succession’ (x5), ‘Ted Lasso’ (x3) and …

On Wednesday, January 26, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced its 2022 nominations for television, commercials and documentaries. Winners of the 74th annual DGA Awards will be rewarded on March 12, 2022 in a ceremony that also honors motion pictures (those noms will be announced on Jan. 27). Read on for the complete list of 2022 Directors Guild Awards nominations for TV, which includes a nice mix of freshman series (like “Hacks” and “The White Lotus”) and established fare (like “Succession” and “Ted Lasso”).

This year’s drama series line-up is filled out by a single show: “Succession.” That’s right, the HBO family drama earned all five spots in the category, an historic first for the guild. As for the comedy series nominees, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” earned three spots while HBO Max’s “Hacks” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” scored one apiece.

As a reminder, last year’s television prizes went to Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”) for drama, Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant”) for comedy, Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”) for limited/TV movie, Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”) for variety series, Thomas Schlamme (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) for variety special and Joseph Guidry (“Full Bloom”) for reality.

Find out who wins the 2022 trophies when the DGA Awards are doled out on Sunday, March 12. The directors guild has chosen Spike Lee to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement in Feature Film.

DRAMA SERIES

Kevin Bray (“Succession,” “Retired Janitors of Idaho”)

Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “All the Bells Say”)

Andrij Parekh (“Succession,” “What It Takes”)

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman (“Succession,” “Lion in the Meadow”)

Lorene Scafaria (“Succession,” “Too Much Birthday”)

COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello (“Hacks,” “There Is No Line”)

MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso,” “No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Erica Dunton (“Ted Lasso,” “Rainbow”)

Sam Jones (“Ted Lasso,” “Beard After Hours”)

Mike White (“The White Lotus,” “Mysterious Monkeys”)

LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”)

Barry Levinson (“Dopesick,” “First Bottle”)

Hiro Murai (“Station Eleven,” “Wheel of Fire”)

Danny Strong (“Dopesick,” “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown”)

VARIETY SERIES

Paul G. Casey (“Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Episode 1105”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live,” “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”)

David Paul Meyer (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Episode 26112”)

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Episode 830 – Season Finale”)

VARIETY SPECIAL

Ian Berger (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents,” “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse”)

Bo Burnham (“Bo Burnham: Inside”)

Paul Dugdale (“Adele: One Night Only”)

Stan Lathan (“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”)

Glenn P. Weiss (“The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”)

REALITY PROGRAM

Joseph Guidry (“Full Bloom,” “Final Floral Face Off”)

Patrick McManus (“American Ninja Warrior,” “1304: Qualifiers 4”)

Ramy Romany (“Making the Cut,” “Brand Statement”)

Ben Simms (“Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Gina Carano In The Dolomites”)

Adam Vetri (“Getaway Driver,” “Electric Shock”)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

James Bobin (“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “A Bunch of Smart Orphans”)

Michael Lembeck (“The J Team”)

Phill Lewis (“Head of the Class,” “Three More Years”)

Smriti Mundhra (“Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter”)

Jeff Wadlow (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “The Tale of the Darkhouse”)

COMMERCIAL

Steve Ayson (MJZ, Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5)

Kathryn Bigelow (SMUGGLER, Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab)

Ian Pons Jewell (RESET, ECG, Apple Watch – Apple / Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple / Time, Squarespace – Squarespace / Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein)

Henry-Alex Rubin (SMUGGLER, Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York)

Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch, Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative)

DOCUMENTARY

Jessica Kingdon (“Ascension”)

Stanley Nelson (“Attica”)

Raoul Peck (“Exterminate All the Brutes”)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin (“The Rescue”)