Directors Guild Awards predictions: Women will make history

Awards fans, mark your calendars for Saturday, March 12 as that’s when the 74th Directors Guild of America Awards will take place in Hollywood. Judd Apatow hosts the non-televised ceremony, which will honor the best in film and TV for the 2021 calendar year. According to Gold Derby’s DGA Awards predictions, some of the night’s big winners will include Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”). Scroll down to see the 2022 Directors Guild Awards predictions listed in order of their racetrack odds, with projected winners in gold.

Our DGA Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of 1,400 Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s winners, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

In addition to Campion, the other nominees in the top film director category are Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). Each helmer will receive a special medallion throughout the evening, with the DGA winner being announced at the end of the ceremony. All but Villeneuve were also nominated for the Best Director Oscar, with Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) replacing him.

Gyllenhaal competes in Best First-Time Director against the likes of Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“tick, tick… Boom!”), Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) and Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”). This relatively new DGA category was created in 2015, with only one woman prevailing so far, Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”) in 2019.

On the TV side, this year’s drama series line-up is filled out by a single show: “Succession.” That’s right, the HBO family drama earned all five spots in the category, an historic first for the directors guild. And the comedy series lineup includes three bids for Apple’s “Ted Lasso” and one apiece for HBO Max’s “Hacks” and HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

FILM DIRECTOR

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) — 31/10

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) — 4/1

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) — 4/1

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) — 9/2

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) — 9/2

FILM FIRST-TIME DIRECTOR

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”) — 69/20

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“tick, tick… Boom!”) — 4/1

Rebecca Hall (“Passing”) — 5/1

Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) — 11/2

Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”) — 13/2

Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”) — 7/1

FILM DOCUMENTARY DIRECTING

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer of Soul”) — 16/5

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (“The Rescue”) — 39/10

Stanley Nelson Jr. (“Attica”) — 4/1

Jessica Kingdon (“Ascension”) — 9/2

Raoul Peck (“Exterminate All the Brutes”) — 9/2

DRAMA SERIES DIRECTING

Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “All the Bells Say”) — 82/25

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman (“Succession,” “Lion in the Meadow”) — 39/10

Lorene Scafaria (“Succession,” “Too Much Birthday”) — 4/1

Kevin Bray (“Succession,” “Retired Janitors of Idaho”) — 9/2

Andrij Parekh (“Succession,” “What It Takes”) — 9/2

COMEDY SERIES DIRECTING

Lucia Aniello (“Hacks,” “There Is No Line”) — 82/25

Mike White (“The White Lotus,” “Mysterious Monkeys”) — 19/5

MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso,” “No Weddings and a Funeral”) — 4/1

Erica Dunton (“Ted Lasso,” “Rainbow”) — 9/2

Sam Jones (“Ted Lasso,” “Beard After Hours”) — 9/2

LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE DIRECTING

Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown”) — 82/25

Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”) — 37/10

Danny Strong (“Dopesick,” “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”) — 9/2

Hiro Murai (“Station Eleven,” “Wheel of Fire”) — 9/2

Barry Levinson (“Dopesick,” “First Bottle”) — 9/2

VARIETY SERIES DIRECTING

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live,” “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”) — 82/25

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Episode 830 – Season Finale”) — 37/10

David Paul Meyer (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Episode 26112”) — 9/2

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Episode 1105”) — 9/2

Paul G. Casey (“Real Time With Bill Maher,” “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”) — 9/2