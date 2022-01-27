DGA Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner Jane Campion plus 4 closest rivals – Anderson, Branagh, Spielberg, Villeneuve

The five Directors Guild of America Awards nominees for Best Director are also our predicted contenders at the Oscars: Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”, Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

In the 73-year history of the DGA Awards there have only been five years when the whole roster went on to reap Academy Award nominations. Among the helmers hoping to overcome their DGA snubs and make it to the Oscars are: Pedro Almodovar (“Parallel Mothers”), Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) Guillermo Del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Sian Heder (“CODA”).

Contending for First-Time Feature Director are: Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“tick, tick… Boom!”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Michael Sarnoski (“Pig”) and Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”).

Winners will be revealed at the 74th annual DGA Awards on March 12. That is five days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 94th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27.

