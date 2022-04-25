2022 Drama League Awards nominations unveiled; 43 performers contend for distinguished performance award

The Drama Leauge announced the nominations for the 2022 Drama League Awards on Monday morning. Deneé Benton and André DeShields announced the nominees at this morning’s official event at The New York Library for the Performing Arts. The Drama League honors both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions in their annual celebration. Winners will be announced at the 88th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 20.

While the League doles out four production prizes, what makes them unique is their “Distinguished Performance” award. Up to fifty performers are nominated for the honor each year in a category that combines roles of all genders and sizes. An actor can only win this prize once in their career, and once they have prevailed they can not be nominated again. This year, forty three performers contend in the category.

This year, the Drama League Awards will feature the debut of two new categories: Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical. “The important mission of The Drama League is to provide a life-long creative home and support for directors,” says artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. Lifting up directors’ vital contributions to the creative process is a long-held dream of ours, and we’re thrilled to partner with our 400+ alumni directors in celebrating their talent for audiences worldwide.”

Anyone looking towards this list of nominees for potential Tony Awards tea leaves should consider some important distinctions. “Skeleton Crew” was deemed a revival with this group, since the 2016 Off-Broadway run was already considered for their new play category. Additionally, The Broadway revival of “Macbeth” and the Off-Broadway production of “The Vagrant Trilogy” were not able to meet the cut off dates for eligibility and will therefore be considered for next season’s awards.

The full list of nominations is below:

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

“Clyde’s”

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Kate Whoriskey

“Confederates”

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Stori Ayers

“Dana H.”

Written by Lucas Hnath; Adapted from Interviews with Dana Higginbotham; Interviews Conducted by Steve Cosson

Directed by Les Waters

“English”

Written by Sanaz Toossi

Directed by Knud Adams

“Hangmen”

Written by Martin McDonagh

Directed by Matthew Dunster

“The Lehman Trilogy”

Written by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben Power

Directed by Sam Mendes

“Merry Wives”

Written By William Shakespeare

Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh

“The Minutes”

Written by Tracy Letts

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Written by Selina Fillinger

Directed by Susan Stroman

“Prayer for the French Republic”

Written by Joshua Harmon

Directed by David Cromer

“Selling Kabul”

Written by Sylvia Khoury

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

“American Buffalo”

Written by David Mamet

Directed by Neil Pepe

“Cyrano De Bergerac”

Written by Edmond Rostand

In a new version by Martin Crimp

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

“for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Written by Ntozake Shange

Directed by Camille A. Brown

“How I Learned to Drive”

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Written by Paula Vogel

Directed by Mark Brokaw

“Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Written by Eugene O’Neill

Directed by Robert O’Hara

“Skeleton Crew”

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

“The Skin of Our Teeth”

Written by Thornton Wilder, Additional material by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

“Take Me Out”

Written by Richard Greenberg

Directed by Scott Ellis

“Trouble in Mind”

Written by Alice Childress

Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

Music by David Byrne

“The Hang”

Book & Lyrics by Taylor Mac

Music by Matt Ray

Directed by Niegel Smith

“Kimberly Akimbo”

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Jessica Stone

“MJ: The Musical”

Book by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Christopher Wheeldon

“Mr. Saturday Night”

Book by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel

Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Amanda Green

Directed by John Rando

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell

Music by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Directed by Jerry Zaks

“Oratorio For Living Things”

Composed and created by Heather Christian

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

“SIX”

Book, Music, Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

“A Strange Loop”

Book, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Directed by Stephen Brackett

“SUFFS”

Book, Music, Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Directed by Leigh Silverman

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

“Assassins”

Book by John Weidman

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by John Doyle

“Company”

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Directed by Marianne Elliott

“Caroline, or Change”

Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Michael Longhurst

“Funny Girl”

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Bob Merrill

Book by Isobel Lennart

Revised Book by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Michael Mayer

“The Music Man”

Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

Directed by Jerry Zaks

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Knud Adams, “English”

Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Saheem Ali, “Merry Wives”

The Public Theater / New York Shakespeare Festival=

Stori Ayers, “Confederates”

Signature Theatre

Camille A. Brown, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Booth Theatre

Matthew Dunster, “Hangmen”

John Golden Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano de Bergerac”

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Nederlander Theatre

Tyne Rafaeli, “Selling Kabul”

Playwrights Horizons

Taylor Reynolds, “Tambo & Bones”

Playwrights Horizons

Les Waters, “Dana H.”

Lyceum Theatre

Kate Whoriskey, “Clyde’s”

Second Stage Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

John Doyle, “Assassins”

Classic Stage Company

Marianne Elliott, “Company”

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Lee Sunday Evans, Oratorio For Living Things”

Ars Nova

Michael Mayer, “Funny Girl”

August Wilson Theatre

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, “SIX”

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

The Public Theater

Niegel Smith, “The Hang”

HERE Arts Center

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ: The Musical”

Neil Simon Theatre

Jerry Zaks, “The Music Man”

Winter Garden Theatre

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”

Simon Russell Beale, ‘The Lehman Trilogy”

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Sharon D. Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Matt Doyle, “Company”

Rachel Dratch, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive”

Edie Falco, “Morning Sun”

Tyler Fauntleroy, “Tambo & Bones”

Beanie Feldstein, “Funny Girl”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”

Myles Frost, “MJ: The Musical”

Adrianna Hicks, “SIX”

Marin Ireland, “Morning Sun”

Nikki M. James, “SUFFS”

Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”

Jane Lynch, “Funny Girl”

Taylor Mac, “The Hang”

Brittney Mack, SIX”

Ebony Marshall-Oliver, “7 Minutes”

Elizabeth Marvel, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

James McAvoy, “Cyrano de Bergerac”

Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Kenita R. Miller, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”

Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Plaza Suite”

Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

Arturo Luis Soria, “Ni Mi Madre”

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Cecily Strong, “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe”

Will Swenson, “Assassins”

Julie White, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive”

Jesse Williams, “Take Me Out”

Michelle Wilson, “Confederates”

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:

Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned To Drive”

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre – Hugh Jackman

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Lileana Blain-Cruz

Contribution to the Theater – Billy Crystal

The Gratitude Award – Willette Murphy Klausner

