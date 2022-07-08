Those few lucky actors, writers, producers, and directors who participate in television’s biggest night will be unveiled very soon. On Tuesday, July 12, the Television Academy will reveal the 2022 Emmy Award nominees in all categories, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, and Best Limited Series.

When are the Emmy nominations announced?

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations are announced on July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. This year’s nominees in the major Emmy Award categories will be read by “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and Emmy Award winner J.B. Smoove and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Melissa Fumero. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will also participate in the nominations ceremony.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” said Scherma in a statement. “We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium.”

How to watch the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations will stream online via the Emmys site at https://www.emmys.com/nominations. The Emmy nominations will also live-stream on YouTube via the Television Academy.

What are the 2022 Emmy Award categories?

There are 25 main categories across drama, comedy, and limited series. But the Television Academy gives out numerous awards across a number of genres and craft disciplines, including reality competition shows and live talk shows. All told, there are more than 100 Emmy Award categories this year – and the Emmy Awards site has a full list of categories that can be accessed here. For Gold Derby odds and user and expert Emmy nomination predictions in the top 25 categories, head here.

When are the Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC linear television. For the first time ever, the Emmy Awards will also stream live on Peacock.

What time are the Emmy Award nominations?

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations start at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT.

Who will get nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards?

According to the Gold Derby odds, the favorites are “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” in comedy series, “Succession” and “Squid Game” in drama series, and “Dopesick” and “The White Lotus” in limited series. For a full list of Emmy Award predictions, head here.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions