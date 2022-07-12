Emmy Experts slugfest: Snap judgments on those wild nominations, snubs (no ‘Maid’) and surprises (double Sydney Sweeney) [WATCH]

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here, and boy, is there a lot to unpack. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the snubs and surprises.

For starters, it pays if your show premiered before April because a majority of the nominees were shows from earlier in the eligibility period prior to the onslaught of premieres. Surprises series nominees like “Euphoria,” Inventing Anna” and “Pam & Tommy” all debuted before the spring. But what happened to “Maid,” one of the 2021 shows that appeared to be a shoo-in? It really helps if you were on “The White Lotus” because the HBO satire completely dominated the limited supporting races, snagging eight nominations for its stars. One of them, Sydney Sweeney, is a double nominee as she also got into drama supporting category for “Euphoria.”

And you know who else got into that category? Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul” at last. Bob Odenkirk also made it back into the drama actor lineup after getting dropped last time around in 2020. He made it in over perennial nominee Sterling K. Brown, who did not go six for six in nominations for “This Is Us.” The NBC drama underperformed with only one nomination, for music and lyrics. Similarly, frequent past nominee “Black-ish,” also contending for its final season, was dumped, as were stars Anthony Anderson, who could not make it eight for eight in nominations, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Why were they completely over these shows?

Elsewhere, we discuss the problems with the unlimited ballot, “Succession’s” whopping 25 nominations (including 14 for acting alone), the “Hacks” guest but not supporting domination and more.

