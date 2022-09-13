2022 Emmy ceremony review: Moments of joy shrouded in a fog of bad ideas

Emmy producers told “The Hollywood Reporter” that they were going for a ceremony that wouldn’t be “mean,” that wouldn’t have a host doing “a hatchet job” on members of the industry. While host Kenan Thompson fulfilled that goal, it didn’t make for a more interesting show. Instead what we got was a ceremony that was light on laughs and devoid of any kind of structure or sense. Despite being occasionally punctuated by moments of joy and triumph, this year’s Emmy show was like a ship lost in a fog of bad ideas.

Confusion dominated the evening, beginning with the ceremony’s opening production number, a series of modern dances set to remixes of classic TV theme songs, which seemed more appropriate for “America’s Got Talent” than for a ceremony honoring the finest work in television. This was followed by a series of platitudes about hard work and perseverance from Oprah Winfrey, wearing a suit that probably cost more than the average mortgage payment.

It’s hard to imagine what sort of tone the Emmy producers were going for, but one could be forgiven for thinking they had somehow arrived at an Amway convention.

After a few awards and a commercial break, we finally got the traditional opening monologue. Kenan Thompson is a talented comedian, but we only got a glimpse of what he could do. Though only a few minutes long, his monologue was charming, funny and occasionally cutting without being mean. Thompson’s most stinging barbs targeted Netflix’s well-known recent financial issues. However, the routine was safe, non-offensive and seemed more like a place-holder. That being said, Thompson may have been spot-on when he suggested that Netflix wouldn’t be giving him a comedy special anytime soon.

Unfortunately, much of Thompson’s time was eaten up by unnecessary and unfunny introductions and asides from the evening’s announcer, comedian and writer Sam Jay. She mispronounced multiple presenters’ names — is rehearsal still a thing? And did she actually refer to Emmy-winner Kerry Washington and Golden Globe-winner Gael Garcia Bernal as just “two hot presenters”?

In the end we got very little of Thompson throughout the ceremony, and even those few moments we got often fell flat. A few times Thompson was secondary to other comedians. Second to Kumail Nanjiani as the show’s honorary bartender shocked to have to mix real drinks for the attendees. Second to Bowen Yang delivering jokes that were edgier than those in Thompson’s own monologue.

The ceremony careened between bad ideas and moments of greatness. For every unfunny “Simpsons” skit, there was a jubilant Lizzo winning for Best Competition Program. For every bad bit of presenter banter, there was Best Variety Special Writing winner Jerrod Carmichael shirtless in a fur coat. For every Jimmy Kimmel pretending to be dead after losing Best Variety Talk Series, there was Best Comedy Writing winner Quinta Brunson, even though Kimmel wouldn’t stop the bit to give Brunson her moment.

Unfortunately, the bad ideas dominated the ceremony, casting a pall over the festivities similar to Southern California smog. Perhaps there was no bigger failure to read the room than an extended KIA commercial masquerading as a tribute to editing that was both unfunny and perplexing. More galling was that said segment was apparently more important than letting comedy icon and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress winner Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) actually finish her acceptance speech; they aggressively played her off after only a few seconds.

Perhaps the ceremony’s producers should have seen what was right in front of them and let “Only Murders in the Building” stars — and genuinely funny presenters — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez host the show.

Thankfully there were moments of excitement, humor and joy, mostly courtesy of the winners. Accepting for Best Competition Program, Lizzo (“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”) tearfully celebrated her win and called for more diverse stories. Accepting one of his gazillion Emmys tonight, Mike White (“The White Lotus”) sent his love to his ailing father. Then there’s always the hope that Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) continues to win at the Emmys, if only to see if he can get through one acceptance speech without swearing.

And then there’s Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph. In one of the night’s biggest upsets, the Tony-nominated veteran of stage and screen took home her first Emmy for her role on “Abbott Elementary.” After receiving a standing ovation, Ralph broke in to song, singing a verse from Dianne Reeves’s “Endangered Species,” which brought the audience to their feet again. By the time Ralph was done, she had brought the audience to their feet for a third time. It was one of the great moments in Emmy history — an industry veteran earning overdue recognition and giving a speech for the ages. I’m sure Jennifer Coolidge could have given a similar speech, if she had been given time.

