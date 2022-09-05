2022 Emmy Awards slugfest: Will ‘Hacks,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ or ‘Ted Lasso’ triumph in comedy categories? [WATCH]

“There are so many amazing comedy series and the nominees here are sensational,” declares Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria about the state of the Best Comedy Series Emmy race this year, which features one of the strongest lineups in decades. Licuria suggests that the frontrunner is not necessarily last year’s winner “Ted Lasso” or probable runner-up “Hacks,” but actually the Hulu breakout success story “Only Murders in the Building,” which has just concluded a buzz-worthy second season while Emmy voting was winding down.

Licuria is joined by fellow Gold Derby contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to debate the most likely winners in this year’s top comedy races. Above, watch our 2022 Emmy predictions slugfest video on the comedy categories.

“So, I initially had ‘Hacks’ winning this,” Bright declares. “For some reason I felt that ‘Hacks’ was going to be the one to beat, but because there are so many viable options, I’m sort of just defaulting to the default, and I think that’s ‘Ted Lasso.'” He adds that if any show could upset, it might be the lone broadcast comedy in the mix, confirming that “in number two, I have ‘Abbott Elementary.’ This is a show that could kind of pull off this ‘Arrested Development’ kind of thing.”

Licuria then turns to Ruiz, asking for an objective pick for the top race, notwithstanding his love for HBO’s subversive and hilarious “Barry.” “Tony, I know that you are the number one fan on this planet for ‘Barry.’ Do you think it will win Comedy Series?” he asks.

“I have it in third right now. In my top five, there’s very little separating them, which is why I’m currently going with ‘Ted Lasso,'” Ruiz responds. “I have ‘Only Murders’ in second because again, when you have something airing during voting and making big news during voting, that can go a long way, particularly when we’re not doing the small blue ribbon panels anymore, and I think ‘Only Murders’ has developed this following that can only be described as being like, ‘Oh, my God! Everybody’s talking about it.’ I mean, ‘Only Murders’ has been the watercooler show during Emmy voting, and ‘Ted Lasso,’ in a lot of ways, was in this very position last year where Season 2 was airing during Emmy voting.”

