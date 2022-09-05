2022 Emmy Awards slugfest: In the drama categories, will ‘Severance,’ ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Succession’ prevail? [WATCH]

“With Best Drama Series, this is a really interesting category because they’re all wonderful. I’m really impressed with this category,” declares Rob Licuria about the Emmy lineup of prestige dramas nominated this year. “The amount of nominations that ‘Succession’ was able to get, particularly from the acting branch? [Even though] you can make an argument for ‘Severance’ or ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Better Call Saul,’ I feel like ‘Succession’ is winning again,” he notes.

Licuria is joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to debate the most likely winners in this year’s top drama races. Above, watch our 2022 Emmy predictions slugfest video on the drama categories.

While Bright says there could be hope for any of the consensus top four in the category, he agrees that the HBO drama is out front, potentially by default. “Usually, where if you have a plethora of options, it feels like a lot of time they’ll just default to something, and I feel like ‘Succession’ is going to be one of those things where it defaults to them,” he says.

“The smart money is on ‘Succession,'” Noble agrees. “But, I think ‘Severance’ is a show that got buzz,” he adds, suggesting “that is a show that is on the industry radar enough where I think it poses a substantial threat.”

Ruiz concedes that the clear frontrunner is “Succession,” but reveals that he doesn’t “have it winning many other things. I do think there’s enough broad support for it to win drama series, although I ‘Squid Game’ in second place,” he warns about the potential blockbuster appeal of the hit Korean Netflix thriller.

