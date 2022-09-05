2022 Emmy Awards slugfest: We debate ‘The White Lotus’ vs. ‘Dopesick’ for limited series, plus variety and reality categories [WATCH]

“I was assuming that we would all be on the same page about Best Limited Series,” declares Rob Licuria about what he thinks should be a relatively easy category to predict. “It’s one of the most important categories of the night, and as far as I’m concerned, I thought ‘The White Lotus’ is winning that in a heartbeat! [But] maybe I’m not necessarily on the right path.”

He’s joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to debate the most likely winner in the Best Limited Series race along with their picks for the other limited/movie categories, plus their choices for Best Competition Program, Best Variety Sketch Series and Best Variety Talk Series. Above, watch our 2022 Emmy predictions slugfest video on the limited, variety and reality categories.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

Bright chimes in, “I don’t think that ‘The White Lotus’ is a sure thing for limited series. I actually have ‘Dopesick’ taking the prize right now. It feels like a bit more of your traditional winner. I think that ‘Dopesick’ is the one that is much more captivating and it evokes more raw emotions.”

“I have ‘The White Lotus’ in number two right now,” Ruiz begins, “because it’s hard to argue with the level of support that it got. But, when we’re talking about a general category winner, a series category winner, I don’t know that ‘The White Lotus’ is the one that everybody’s going to coalesce around. I feel like ‘Dopesick’ is more traditional. It also feels it has more of an empathy thing going for with,” he argues. “When you put the two together, you know a bunch of spoiled rich people acting horrible versus ‘Dopesick,’ which is more about something that’s legitimately affecting so many people, it has more of, I think, a relevancy.”

“There’s seven supporting actor nominations for ‘The White Lotus.’ It picked up nominations that it had no business picking up,” Noble counters, adding support to Licuria’s theory that the HBO hit has this in the bag. “The actors loved this show. It got writing, directing, and the most nominations for limited series. Also, I think with this show, it’s something that’s different.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

