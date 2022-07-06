Emmy Experts slugfest: Our final 2022 nominations predictions [WATCH]

It’s a week out from nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their final(-ish) predictions.

In comedy, we both filled our final slot in our series lineup with a former nominee that has seldom been mentioned, but has been reliably shortlisted when eligible. Similarly, in comedy actor, we’re banking on voters returning to some familiar names to fill out their ballots after the seemingly locked four of Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and “Only Murders in the Building’s” Steve Martin and Martin Short.

As we’ve seen in recent years, the unlimited ballot has led to domination by one or two shows in the supporting categories. Will we have another instance (or more) of that? “Succession” could easily take up half of the drama supporting actor category, while the men of “Barry” and “Ted Lasso” could occupy seven slots if everyone who was nominated the last time they were eligible return.

Elsewhere, we revamp our picks in the wild limited categories yet again, discuss Ben Foster‘s candidacy as a TV movie representative, and one of us goes all in on “Survivor.”

Timestamps:

Intro and variety, animated and reality categories (0:00)

Comedy series (10:14)

Comedy actress and actor (20:54)

Comedy supporting actress and actor (29:19)

Comedy guest actress and actor (40:05)

Drama series (45:20)

Drama actress and actor (49:56)

Drama supporting actress and actor (56:49)

Drama guest actress and actor (1:03:55)

Limited series and TV movie (1:08:21)

Limited/TV movie actress and actor (1:13:27)

Limited/TV movie supporting actress and actor (1:20:29)

