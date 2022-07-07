2022 Emmy nominations predictions: Official odds in 25 categories including comedy, drama and limited series

The Television Academy’s votes are in, and the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12, in dozens of categories. So who will the nominees be, and who among those will win? Scroll down for our racetrack odds in 25 top program and performance categories from Best Comedy Series to Best Variety Sketch Series. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold, while potential dark horse candidates who could surprise are in italics.

Our odds have been calculated based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. That includes the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, the Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last couple of years, and of course the giant bloc of everyday Users, one of whom will likely outdo the rest of us when this year’s scores are counted.

This year’s Emmy race has a number of interesting stories to follow. In the drama field, last year’s big winner, “The Crown,” is out because it didn’t air any new episodes during the eligibility period of June 2021 through May 2022. That Netflix series won every single category during the prime time telecast, so we’re guaranteed completely different winners, though “Succession” could potentially just pick up where it left off when it won Best Drama Series in 2020. For comedy, though, last year’s big winners “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” are both back in contention, but so are many other past Emmy favorites who were absent last year, including “Barry,” “Atlanta,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” So those contests will be more crowded than ever.

What do you think of our predictions? Do you agree with our picks for the winners? Check out our forecasts below, and join the Emmy discussion here in our forums.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso” — 5/1

“Hacks” — 11/2

“Barry” — 7/1

“Only Murders in the Building” — 15/2

“Abbott Elementary” — 9/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 10/1

“Atlanta” — 13/1

“What We Do in the Shadows” — 22/1

Watch Out For: “Reservation Dogs” (30/1); “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (35/1); “The Great” (72/1)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 71/20

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 5/1

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 11/2

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 7/1

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 17/2

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” — 15/1

Watch Out For: Sarah Lancashire, “Julia” (20/1); Elle Fanning, “The Great” (25/1); Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (25/1)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 19/5

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 4/1

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” — 6/1

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” — 8/1

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” — 23/2

Watch Out For: Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (35/1); Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (44/1)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — 9/2

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” — 11/2

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 7/1

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” — 17/2

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/1

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” — 10/1

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 13/1

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” — 25/1

Watch Out For: Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (35/1); Amy Ryan, “Only Murders in the Building” (37/1); Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (40/1)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” — 9/2

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 11/2

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 13/2

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/1

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” — 19/2

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” — 13/1

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” — 14/1

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” — 15/1

Watch Out For: Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (33/1); Stephen Root, “Barry” (35/1)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building” — 4/1

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” — 9/2

Gillian Anderson, “The Great” — 15/2

Ariana DeBose, “Saturday Night Live” — 8/1

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” — 9/1

Jane Adams, “Hacks” — 13/1

Watch Out For: Tracey Ullman, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (15/1); Sharon Stone, “The Flight Attendant” (18/1); Tina Fey, “Only Murders in the Building” (40/1)

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” — 18/5

Jason Sudeikis, “Saturday Night Live” — 5/1

Kieran Culkin, “Saturday Night Live” — 15/2

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 15/2

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live” — 17/5

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” — 11/1

Watch Out For: Alexander Skarsgard, “Atlanta” (20/1); James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building” (35/1); Willie Garson, “And Just Like That” (37/1)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 9/2

“Squid Game” — 11/2

“Ozark” — 7/1

“Better Call Saul” — 8/1

“Yellowstone” — 10/1

“Severance” — 21/2

“Stranger Things” — 14/1

“Yellowjackets” — 14/1

Watch Out For: “Euphoria” (28/1); “This is Us” (28/1)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 39/10

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 4/1

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” — 11/2

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” — 7/1

Mandy Moore, “This is Us” — 19/2

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” — 14/1

Watch Out For: Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone” (20/1); Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (28/1); Britt Lower, “Severance” (46/1)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, “Succession” — 4/1

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” — 9/2

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 9/2

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 13/2

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 7/1

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” — 13/1

Watch Out For: Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” (16/1); Adam Scott, “Severance” (25/1)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 5/1

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 11/2

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” — 13/2

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” — 19/2

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 21/2

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” — 12/1

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” — 14/1

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” — 20/1

Watch Out For: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Pachinko” (20/1); Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (33/1); Julianna Margulies, “The Morning Show” (50/1)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 9/2

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 11/2

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — 15/2

Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game” — 9/1

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” — 19/2

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” — 10/1

John Turturro, “Severance” — 14/1

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” — 15/1

Watch Out For: Alan Ruck, “Succession” (28/1); Eric Dane, “Euphoria” (48/1); Chris Sullivan, “This is Us” (68/1)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Harriet Walter, “Succession” — 39/10

Lee Yoo-mi, “Squid Game” — 5/1

Hope Davis, “Succession” — 11/2

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” — 13/2

Jackie Weaver, “Yellowstone” — 15/2

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” — 14/1

Watch Out For: Elaine May, “The Good Fight” (22/1); Jordana Spiro, “Ozark” (33/1); Andrea Martin, “Evil” (48/1)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

James Cromwell, “Succession” — 4/1

Adrien Brody, “Succession” — 5/1

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us” — 11/2

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession” — 6/1

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” — 10/1

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” — 21/2

Watch Out For: Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” (18/1); Yul Vazquez, “Severance” (35/1); Richard E. Grant, “Loki” (44/1)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick” — 37/10

“The White Lotus” — 4/1

“Maid” — 11/2

“The Dropout” — 13/2

“The Staircase” — 9/1

“Under the Banner of Heaven” — 11/1

Watch Out For: “Station Eleven” (25/1); “Gaslit” (46/1); “1883” (82/1)

BEST TV MOVIE

“The Survivor” — 18/5

“The Fallout” — 19/5

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” — 9/2

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — 13/2

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” — 19/2

Watch Out For: “Fresh” (12/1); “The House” (37/1); “The Waltons: Homecoming” (72/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” — 19/5

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” — 4/1

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage” — 7/1

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” — 19/2

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” — 11/1

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit” — 16/1

Watch Out For: Viola Davis, “The First Lady” (20/1); Tony Collette, “The Staircase” (22/1); Claire Foy, “A Very British Scandal” (25/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” — 7/2

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 5/1

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” — 6/1

Ben Foster, “The Survivor” — 15/2

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” — 8/1

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” — 14/1

Watch Out For: Paul Bettany, “A Very British Scandal” (16/1); Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (18/1); Jared Leto, “WeCrashed” (62/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” — 9/2

Andie MacDowell, “Maid” — 11/2

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” — 6/1

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” — 15/2

Laurie Metcalf, “The Dropout” — 10/1

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus” — 14/1

Ellen Burstyn, “The First Lady” — 22/1

Watch Out For: Anika Noni Rose, “Maid” (22/1); Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” (25/1); Juliette Binoche, “The Staircase” (44/1)

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” — 9/2

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout” — 6/1

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” — 13/2

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” — 8/1

Nick Robinson, “Maid” — 10/1

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” — 23/2

William H. Macy, “The Dropout” — 14/1

Watch Out For: Wyatt Russell, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (25/1); Matthew Goode, “The Offer” (25/1); O-T Fagbenle, “The First Lady” (28/1)

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Simpsons” — 69/20

“Bob’s Burgers” — 4/1

“Big Mouth” — 9/2

“Rick and Morty” — 13/2

“South Park” — 8/1

Watch Out For: “Arcane” (11/1); “What If?” (40/1); “Central Park” (75/1)

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 69/20

“The Amazing Race” — 9/2

“Top Chef” — 5/1

“The Voice” — 6/1

“Nailed It” — 13/2

“American Ninja Warrior” — 16/1

Watch Out For: “The Masked Singer” (33/1); “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (33/1); “Survivor” (42/1)

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 71/20

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 9/2

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef” — 11/2

The Fab Five, “Queer Eye” — 6/1

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It” — 8/1

The Sharks, “Shark Tank” — 21/2

Watch Out For: Lizzo, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (28/1); Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, “Baking It” (60/1); Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Making the Cut” (78/1)

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 57/20

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 69/20

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 11/2

“Conan” — 10/1

Watch Out For: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (28/1); “Real Time with Bill Maher” (68/1); “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (75/1)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 8/11

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 17/10

Watch Out For: “Ziwe” (20/1)

