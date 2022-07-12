Emmy nominations reactions from our forums: What fans are saying

As soon as the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, our forum posters (many of whom are industry insiders) were quick to share their thoughts about both the TV shows and performances that made the cut and those that were snubbed.

Below is just a sampling of our readers’ brutally honest Emmy Awards reactions to the nominees in 25 categories. Take a look, then join in if you’re brave enough. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out on September 12 during a live show on CBS. No host has yet been announced. Gold Derby’s predictions center is open, so make your first picks right now.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES



Victor: “WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES

wolfali: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will continue to get nominated for Comedy Series longer than I will be alive.

antony: omg they dropped “Black-ish.”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

nevkm: “The Great” is doing great, baby!!!!

kat_ebbs: No Anthony Anderson?!

String Cheese Theory: I’m just so incredibly happy for Bill Hader with his 5 individual noms.

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS



Tyler: No Natasha Lyonne :/

David Buchanan: Oh Sarah Lancashire, I’m so sorry.

Victor: ELLE FANNING OH MY GOD

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR



Jojo1: TYLER JAMES WILLIANS GOT NOMINATED OMG

CuriousHedgehog: Super happy for Toheeb Jimoh.

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS



leftyouthere: Sarah Goldberg missing is ridiculous oh my god.

String Cheese Theory: Sarah Niles over Sarah Goldberg is a war crime.

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Go Yeoh!: “The Boy from 6B” episode from “Only Murders in the Building” that has no audio got nominated! An inspired choice and one I am so happy about.

leftyouthere: If Bill Hader loses to “Ted Lasso” in Acting AND Directing….I might go full Joker.

BEST COMEDY WRITING



String Cheese Theory: The vomitous “Ted Lasso” overperformance

Benjamonster86: Thrilled for all the love for “Abbott Elementary.”

almanzarlamarcarlile: I think Quinta Brunson can take writing and acting.

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES



Go Yeoh!: “This is Us” kinda flopped.

smarter person: Cannot believe “Euphoria” got nominated especially considering season 2 apart from the performances was….lol.

Ivo Stoyanov: “Euphoria” rules, I will enjoy the anger of its haters for all eternity!

nevkm: At least they didn’t go for “Killing Eve” but I don’t think it was that far back.

BEST DRAMA ACTOR



probablyROB: ADAM SCOTTTTTTTTTTTTTT!!!!!

David Buchanan: They dropped Sterling K. Brown.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS



Luca Gilibierti: Reese Witherspoon but not Jennifer Aniston? HUH.

kamila: Did NOT expect both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh to get in.

antony: I’m really sad for Mandy Moore.

Babygirl: AHHHHH ZENDAYA IS COMINGGGGGG.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR



smarter person: VERY happy for Oh Yeong-su!

Atypical: Voters were clearly not watching “This Is Us,” excluding both Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan.

braydenfitzsimmons: I have to imagine Eric Dane was 9th.

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Tyler: RHEA SEEHORN IS IN!!!!!!!!!

Reis: RHEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

gabspss: RHEA SEEHORN EMMY NOMINEE? I AM CRYING RIGHT NOW.

kjapa: So happy for Sydney Sweeney getting in!

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

ejaru1810: “Succession” overperformed big time.

BEST DRAMA WRITING

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES



Tyler: “INVENTING ANNA” IN SERIES I QUIT

crabbie: “INVENTING ANNA” TRASH BYE.

nevkm: “Pam & Tommy” hahahah

wolfali: “MAID” ROBBED

kamila: Well one thing’s for sure, they loved fun stuff and left the prestige-y limited series behind.

BEST TV MOVIE



CuriousHedgehog: “The Fallout” missed for Reno 911″????

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR



Tyler: HIMESH PATEL!!!!!!

Reis: HIMESSHHHHHHHHSHDADHASFHASHDSFA

Benjamonster86: Super excited for Sebastian Stan.

Atypical: No Ben Foster? So lazy and uninspired, Emmy voters. TERRIBLE!

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS



Go Yeoh!: JESSICA CHASTAIN MISSED WTF

Owl-always-watching: Should have known to never go against Sarah Paulson.

Almond: Wow @ Sarah. Not too shocked though.

boolbameron: Amanda Seyfried Rises!!!

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR



estrelas: “The Dropout” tanked in acting outside Amanda Seyfried.

ejaru1810: Controversy or not, the industry watched “Pam & Tommy.”

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Wylan: SYDNEY SWEENEY GOT TWO NOMINATIONS OMGG

Victor: “THE WHITE LOTUS” GOT 5!!!!! SUPPORTING ACTRESSES IN.

Chloe Sevigny stan <3: Chloe Sevigny snubbed for 5 “White Lotus” ladies???? I can’t!!!!!!!!

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Drama King: Saddest about the “Station Eleven” snubs apart from Himesh Patel.

BEST MOVIE/MINI WRITING

Victor: I’m sorry but “Impeachment: American Crime Story” in WRITING of all things???

gabspss: “Impeachment” got in for Writing lmao

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES



BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES



Pranshu: Seth Meyers finalllyy

BEST VARIETY WRITING

Atypical: Norm MacDonald’s final comedy special was nominated. That’s a fitting tribute to his legacy.

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Almond: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s special got in, aww.

M: Adele coming for the EGOT.

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

Nate: I am very surprised at “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” getting 6 nominations.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?