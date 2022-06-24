2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 33 narrators vie for your consideration

The TV academy has honored voice-only performances since 1992, when six cast members from “The Simpsons” collectively became the first actors to receive Emmys for such work. The Best Voice-Over Performance category became an official non-juried one in 2009 and was then split into two categories in 2014: Best Character Voice-Over and Best Narrator. Jeremy Irons (“Game of Lions”) made history as the latter category’s first champion, having been awarded once before for “The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century: War Without End” in 1997.

The 2022 Best Narrator ballot list below consists of 33 performances. Seeking a fourth victory is David Attenborough (“The Mating Game”), whose three-year streak was broken last year by Sterling K. Brown (“Lincoln: Divided We Stand”). Also in the mix are former winners Peter Coyote (“Benjamin Franklin”) and Keith David (“Muhammad Ali”).

Unlike the live action and fictional program nominees, which are chosen by all 22,000 plus academy members, the Best Narrator contenders are picked only by voters from the casting directors and performers branches. This year, they have until June 27 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the five nominees that will be announced on July 12.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”)

David Attenborough (“The Mating Game”)

Bryant Barnett (“Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn”)

W. Kamau Bell (“We Need to Talk About Cosby”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“Eden: Untamed Planet”)

Paget Brewster (“Behind the Attraction”)

Connie Britton (“Mamas”)

Rose Byrne (“Puff: Wonders of the Reef”)

Jessica Chastain (“Reframed: Marilyn Monroe”)

Peter Coyote (“Benjamin Franklin”)

Kieran Culkin (“GAMING WALL ST”)

Jeff Daniels (“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”)

Keith David (“Muhammad Ali”)

Peter Dinklage (“How to Become a Tyrant”)

Angie Harmon (“Cellmate Secrets”)

Andre Holland (“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches”)

Catherine Keener (“Polar Bear”)

Bill Kurtis (“Cold Case Files”)

Ewan McGregor (“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury”)

Brian Stokes Mitchell (“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir”)

Julianne Moore (“The Mind, Explained”)

Ruth Negga (“Explained”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti II”)

Barack Obama (“Our Great National Parks”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale”)

Keke Palmer (“Not So Pretty”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Growing Up Animal”)

Natasha Rothwell (“12 Dates of Christmas”)

Coodie Simmons (“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”)

Juliet Stevenson (“Queens of Mystery”)

Sasha Stone (“Voir”)

Steven Wright (“Chillin Island”)

Lynnanne Zagar (“Deadly Women”)

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?