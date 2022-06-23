2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 222 character voice-over performers vie for your consideration

The TV academy has honored voice-only performances since 1992, when six cast members from “The Simpsons” collectively became the first actors to receive Emmys for such work. The Best Voice-Over Performance category became an official non-juried one in 2009 and was then split into two categories in 2014: Best Character Voice-Over and Best Narrator. Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”) made history as the former category’s first champion, having been nominated once before for the same series.

The 2022 Best Character Voice-Over ballot list below consists of a whopping 222 performances. Seeking a third consecutive victory is Maya Rudolph, who plays Connie the Hormone Monstress on “Big Mouth.” Also in the mix are former winners Shearer, Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”), Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”), and Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”).

Unlike the live action and fictional program nominees, which are chosen by all 22,000 plus academy members, the Best Character Voice-Over contenders are picked only by voters from the casting directors and performers branches. This year, they have until June 27 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the seven nominees that will be announced on July 12.

F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”)

Addison Anderson (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Eric Andre (“Disenchantment”)

Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”)

Michelle Ang (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”)

Hayley Atwell (“What If…?”)

John Autry II (“The Simpsons”)

Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”)

Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”)

Dee Bradley Baker (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”)

Troy Baker (“Love, Death + Robots”)

Maria Bamford (“Santa Inc.”)

Maria Bamford (“Teenage Euthanasia”)

Maria Bamford (“Tuca & Bertie”)

H. Jon Benjamin (“Archer”)

H. Jon Benjamin (“Bob’s Burgers”)

H. Jon Benjamin (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jack Bensinger (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Orlando Bloom (“The Prince”)

Matt Bomer (“Doom Patrol”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The House”)

Joel Kim Booster (“Santa Inc.”)

Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”)

Chadwick Boseman (“What If…?”)

Byron Bowers (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Nicholas Braun (“Santa Inc.”)

Aidy Bryant (“Human Resources”)

Tituss Burgess (“Central Park”)

Bill Burr (“F is for Family”)

Ty Burrell (“Duncanville”)

Corey Burton (“The Book of Boba Fett”)

Angelique Cabral (“Undone”)

Lizzy Caplan (“Inside Job”)

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons,” as Nelson Muntz)

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons,” as Bart Simpson)

Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”)

Sarah Chalke (“Rick and Morty”)

Don Cheadle (“The Wonder Years”)

Zach Cherry (“Duncanville”)

Greg Cipes (“Young Justice: Phantoms”)

Kiersey Clemons (“Fairfax”)

Jarvis Cocker (“The House”)

Mo Collins (“F is for Family”)

Brian Cox (“The Simpsons”)

Alan Cumming (“The Prince”)

Keith David (“Love Life”)

Keith David (“Rick and Morty”)

Rosario Dawson (“Love, Death + Robots”)

Frances de la Tour (“The Prince”)

Grey DeLisle (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Laura Dern (“F is for Family”)

Debi Derryberry (“F is for Family”)

Trevor Devall (“F is for Family”)

Daveed Diggs (“Central Park”)

Steve Dildarian (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

John DiMaggio (“Disenchantment”)

Brad Dourif (“Chucky”)

Clea Duvall (“HouseBroken”)

Chris Edgerly (“The Simpsons”)

Nat Faxon (“Disenchantment”)

Nat Faxon (“HouseBroken”)

Nathan Fillion (“Resident Alien”)

Jo Firestone (“Teenage Euthanasia”)

Will Forte (“The Great North”)

Will Forte (“HouseBroken”)

RJ Fried (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Josh Gad (“Central Park”)

Coty Galloway (“Final Space”)

Victor Garber (“The Simpsons”)

Skyler Gisondo (“Fairfax”)

Todd Glass (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Stephen Glover (“Poorly Drawn Lines”)

Walton Goggins (“Squidbillies”)

Matthew Goode (“The House”)

Mia Goth (“The House”)

Kelsey Grammer (“The Game”)

Spencer Grammer (“Rick and Morty”)

Seth Green (“Family Guy”)

Seth Green (“Robot Chicken”)

Judy Greer (“Archer”)

Erik Griffin (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Scott Grimes (“American Dad!”)

Leslie Grossman (“Santa Inc.”)

Tiffany Haddish (“The Freak Brothers”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Gigi Hadid (“Never Have I Ever”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Central Park”)

Tony Hale (“HouseBroken”)

Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”)

Neil Patrick Harris (“F is for Family”)

Mark Heap (“The House”)

John Hodgeman (“Dicktown”)

Kelly Hu (“Young Justice: Phantoms”)

Jeremy Irons (“The Pentaverate”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Simpsons”)

Gillian Jacobs (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Abbi Jacobsen (“Disenchantment”)

Holly Jade (“Love, Death + Robots”)

Taliesin Jaffe (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Theo James (“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”)

Gary Janetti (“The Prince”)

Mia Sinclair Jenness (“Arcane”)

Ashley Johnson (“The Legend of Vox Machina”)

Rashida Jones (“Duncanville”)

Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”)

Wiz Khalifa (“Duncanville”)

Peter S. Kim (“Fairfax”)

Randall Duk Kim (“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”)

Kevin Kline (“Bob’s Burgers”)

David Koechner (“F is for Family”)

Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”)

Lisa Kudrow (“HouseBroken”)

Mila Kunis (“Family Guy”)

Stephanie Lemelin (“Young Justice: Phantoms”)

Yassir Lester (“Duncanville”)

Zachary Levi (“Robot Chicken”)

Jenifer Lewis (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Riki Lindhome (“Duncanville”)

Lucy Liu (“Star Wars: Visions”)

Justin Long (“F is for Family”)

Patti LuPone (“F is for Family”)

Rachael MacFarlane (“American Dad!”)

Seth MacFarlane (“American Dad!”)

Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”)

Tress MacNeille (“Disenchantment”)

Tress MacNeille (“The Simpsons”)

John Malkovich (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Jason Mantzoukas (“Pam & Tommy”)

Constance Marie (“Undone”)

John McEnroe (“Never Have I Ever”)

Joel McHale (“Love, Death + Robots”)

Danica McKellar (“Young Justice: Phantoms”)

Dan Mintz (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Eugene Mirman (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Maureen Monahan (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Tracy Morgan (“Squidbillies”)

Keith Morrison (“The Thing About Pam”)

Bobby Moynihan (“Lightning Wolves”)

John Mulaney (“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”)

Olivia Munn (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”)

Larry Murphy (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”)

Amber Nash (“Archer”)

Tawny Newsome (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”)

Tig Notaro (“Tig Notaro: Drawn”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Undone”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Central Park”)

Nick Offerman (“The Great North”)

Joy Osmanski (“Duncanville”)

Randall Park (“Human Resources”)

Chris Parnell (“Archer”)

Chris Parnell (“Rick and Morty”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Benjamin Franklin”)

Edi Patterson (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Khary Payton (“Young Justice: Phantoms”)

Naima Pearce (“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”)

Chris Pine (“American Dad!”)

Amy Poehler (“Duncanville,” as Annie)

Amy Poehler (“Duncanville,” as Duncan)

Billy Porter (“Fairfax”)

Lara Pulver (“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”)

Lucy Punch (“The Prince”)

Ella Purnell (“Arcane”)

Jack Quaid (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”)

Condola Rashad (“The Prince”)

Emmy Raver-Lampman (“Central Park”)

Adam Reed (“Archer”)

David Rees (“Dicktown”)

Branson Reese (“Swan Boy”)

Haley Reinhart (“F is for Family”)

Iwan Rheon (“The Prince”)

Kevin Michael Richardson (“F is for Family”)

Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons”)

Sam Richardson (“HouseBroken”)

John Roberts (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Craig Robinson (“Santa Inc.”)

Sam Rockwell (“F is for Family”)

Ben Rodgers (“Ten Year Old Tom”)

Seth Rogen (“Santa Inc.”)

Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty”)

Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”)

Paul Rust (“The Great North”)

Rosa Salazar (“Undone”)

Andy Samberg (“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”)

Andy Samberg (“Never Have I Ever”)

Kristen Schaal (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Wendy Schaal (“American Dad!”)

Amy Sedaris (“Dicktown”)

Molly Shannon (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”)

Gabourey Sidibe (“Santa Inc.”)

Sarah Silverman (“Santa Inc.”)

Tim Simons (“Fairfax”)

Jenny Slate (“The Great North”)

Christian Slater (“Inside Job”)

Dulce Sloan (“The Great North”)

JB Smoove (“Woke”)

Betsy Sodaro (“Duncanville”)

Jason Spisak (“Arcane”)

Hailee Steinfeld (“Arcane”)

Dan Stevens (“The Prince”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Robot Chicken”)

George Takei (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”)

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (“The Simpsons”)

Richard Thomas (“The Waltons: Homecoming”)

Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”)

Sophie Turner (“The Prince”)

Aisha Tyler (“Archer”)

Alanna Ubach (“Crossing Swords”)

Jessica Walter (“Archer”)

Kerry Washington (“The Simpsons”)

Michael Kenneth Williams (“F is for Family”)

Susan Wokoma (“The House”)

Ali Wong (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Jeffrey Wright (“What If…?”)

Lucky Yates (“Archer”)

Steven Yeun (“Tuca & Bertie”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”)

Jaboukie Young-White (“Fairfax”)

Sasheer Zamata (“Tuca & Bertie”)

