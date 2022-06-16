2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,800 performers vie for your consideration (that is 935 more than last year)

Emmy voters in the Performers and Casting branches of the TV academy will be filling out their nominations ballots over the next 12 days. The task will be more challenging compared to last year, when mass production shutdowns resulted in a 30% decrease in acting work to be considered. This time, these 2,000 plus members have to size up the merits of 2,800 performers who are entered across the 16 races that encompass series, telefilms, and limited series. That amount is up from 1,865 last year and 2,652 in 2020. As with members of all the other branches, they must also consider the 754 shows submitted across 12 categories.

Below, we breakdown the number of contenders that are entered this year in each performer category (by way of comparison, the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 counts are in brackets).

Two years ago, the Emmys introduced a sliding scale of nominees based on the number of contenders. For comedy and drama series, there will be six nominees in the lead and guest categories and eight in the supporting. For movies and limited series, there will be five for leading men, six for leading ladies, and seven for supporting.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 754 programs vie for your consideration (that is 85 more than last year)

COMEDY: 984 entries (up from 576 entries)

Comedy Actor: 84 entries (2021: 56 entries; 2020: 88 entries; 2019: 86 entries; 2018: 89 entries; 2017: 74 entries)

Comedy Actress: 91 entries (2021: 53 entries; 2020: 86 entries; 2019: 80 entries; 2018: 85 entries; 2017: 73 entries)

Comedy Supporting Actor: 282 entries (2021: 171 entries; 2020: 251 entries; 2019: 235 entries; 2018: 265 entries; 2017: 200 entries)



Comedy Supporting Actress: 265 entries (2021: 160 entries; 2020: 241 entries; 2019: 207 entries; 2018: 252 entries; 2017: 197 entries)

Comedy Guest Actor: 148 entries (2021: 72 entries; 2020: 148 entries; 2019: 168 entries; 2018: 164 entries; 2017: 147 entries)

Comedy Guest Actress: 114 entries (2021: 64 entries; 2020: 115 entries; 2019: 139 entries; 2018: 128 entries; 2017: 126 entries)



DRAMA: 1,243 entries (up from 928 entries)

Drama Actor: 134 entries (2021: 104 entries; 2020: 142 entries; 2019: 108 entries; 2018: 119 entries; 2017: 140 entries)

Drama Actress: 114 entries (2021: 100 entries; 2020: 136 entries; 2019: 88 entries; 2018: 99 entries; 2017: 113 entries)

Drama Supporting Actor: 434 entries (2021: 311 entries; 2020: 455 entries; 2019: 372 entries; 2018: 406 entries; 2017: 385 entries)

Drama Supporting Actress: 384 entries (2021: 288 entries; 2020: 394 entries; 2019: 303 entries; 2018: 278 entries; 2017: 300 entries)

Drama Guest Actor: 94 entries (2021: 60 entries; 2020: 137 entries; 2019: 125 entries; 2018: 115 entries; 2017: 126 entries)

Drama Guest Actress: 83 entries (2021: 65 entries; 2020: 109 entries; 2019: 99 entries; 2018: 92 entries; 2017: 93 entries)



TV MOVIE/LIMITED: 573 entries (up from 361 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Actor: 64 entries (2021: 52 entries; 2020: 45 entries; 2019: 44 entries; 2018: 42 entries; 2017: 38 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Actress: 92 entries (2021: 53 entries; 2020: 61 entries; 2019: 50 entries; 2018: 44 entries; 2017: 50 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actor: 234 entries (2021: 140 entries; 2020: 123 entries; 2019: 115 entries; 2018: 113 entries; 2017: 113 entries)

TV Movie/Limited Supporting Actress: 183 entries (2021: 116 entries; 2020: 121 entries; 2019: 94 entries; 2018: 81 entries; 2017: 105 entries)

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?