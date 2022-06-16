2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 754 programs vie for your consideration (that is 85 more than last year)

The nomination process for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on June 16 when the TV academy posted ballots online. Voters have 12 days to submit their 2022 Emmy nominations ballots to Ernst & Young, the accounting firm that oversees the process.

Pandemic-induced production shutdowns resulted in a 13% decrease in entries on last year’s program ballot compared to 2020’s, but now that things are inching closer to normal, the amount of 2022 shows up for consideration is comparatively higher. In all, there are 754 programs in the running at the Emmys across 12 categories; that is up from 669 last year but down from 767 in 2020.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy cast nomination ballots for program nominations (save for documentary and reality, which are restricted to their peer groups). This marks the sixth consecutive year that voters can select as many programs as they wish per category; previously, it was restricted to 10 per race. Unlike the Oscars, Emmy voters do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. There will be eight nominees in each of Comedy Series and Drama Series races and varying amounts in the rest.

Below, we break down the number of contenders that are entered this year in each program category (by way of comparison, the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 counts are in brackets).

Comedy Series: 118 entries (2021: 68 entries; 2020: 111 entries; 2019: 108 entries; 2018: 117 entries; 2017: 104 entries)

Drama Series: 171 entries (2021: 133 entries; 2020: 199 entries; 2019: 165 entries; 2018: 160 entries; 2017: 180 entries)

Limited Series: 61 entries (2021: 37 entries; 2020: 41 entries; 2019: 35 entries; 2018: 33 entries; 2017: 25 entries)

TV Movie: 48 entries (2021: 41 entries; 2020: 28 entries; 2019: 21 entries; 2018: 34 entries; 2017: 40 entries)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: 47 entries (2021: 73 entries; 2020: 51 entries; 2019: 46 entries; 2018: 45 entries; 2017: 31 entries)

Competition Series: 81 entries (2021: 67 entries; 2020: 60 entries; 2019: 53 entries; 2018: 53 entries; 2017: 43 entries)

Variety Talk Series: 19 entries (2021: 20 entries; 2020: 24 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 21 entries; 2017: 20 entries)

Variety Sketch Series: Eight entries (2021: nine entries; 2020: 14 entries; 2019: 20 entries; 2018: 19 entries; 2017: 18 entries)

Variety Special (Live): 25 entries (2021: 23 entries; 2020: 29 entries; 2019: 32 entries; 2018: 29 entries)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): 75 entries (2021: 116 entries; 2020: 104 entries; 2019: 109 entries; 2018: 89 entries)

Structured Reality Series: 36 entries (2021: 34 entries; 2020: 47 entries; 2019: 43 entries; 2018: 46 entries; 2017: 32 entries)

Unstructured Reality Series: 65 entries (2021: 48 entries; 2020: 44 entries; 2019: 54 entries; 2018: 62 entries; 2017: 58 entries)



