2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 84 reality/competition hosts vie for your consideration

Not long after the introduction of the reality and competition program Emmy categories in the early 2000s, the TV academy decided to begin honoring the work of those shows’ presenters by establishing the Best Reality/Competition Host category in 2008. Over the years, the nominees here have hailed from game and talent shows of all kinds, including those structured around dancing, singing, fashion, and food.

Included on the 2022 ballot list below is reigning champion RuPaul of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” who has triumphed on all six of his consecutive bids for the VH1 series. Others seeking repeat victories include Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (“Making the Cut;” formerly of “Project Runway”), Jane Lynch (“Weakest Link;” formerly of “Hollywood Game Night”), and Jeff Probst (“Survivor”).

Voting for nominations in this category is not open to the entire academy membership, but rather restricted to members of eight peer groups: casting directors, daytime programming, performers, producers, production executives, professional representatives, reality, and television executives. Since there are 84 options on this year’s ballot, there will be six nominees for the seventh time in the category’s history. These voters have until June 27 to make their choices, and the final lineup will be announced on July 12.

Ted Allen (“Chopped”)

Anthony Anderson (“To Tell the Truth”)

Will Arnett (“LEGO Masters”)

Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”)

Tyra Banks (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (“Family Game Fight”)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel (“The Celebrity Dating Game”)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss (“Clash of the Cover Bands”)

Kyle Brandt and Damon Wayans Jr. (“Frogger”)

Boulet Brothers (“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula”)

Michelle Buteau (“The Circle”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Nicole Byer, John Cena, and Camille Kostek (“Wipeout”)

Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”)

Julie Chen Moonves (“Big Brother”)

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg (“American Song Contest”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Terry Crews (“America’s Got Talent”)

Elizabeth Cronin, Maurice Harris, and Simon Lycett (“Full Bloom”)

Ayesha Curry (“About Last Night”)

Carson Daly (“The Voice”)

Jimmy Fallon (“That’s My Jam”)

Hilary Farr (“Tough Love with Hilary Farr”)

Guy Fieri (“Tournament of Champions”)

Bobby Flay (“Beat Bobby Flay”)

Jeremy Ford, Kristen Kish, and Justin Sutherland (“Fast Foodies”)

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Zuri Hall, and Matt Iseman (“American Ninja Warrior”)

Nikki Glaser (“FBOY Island”)

Amaury Guichon (“School of Chocolate”)

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum (“Making the Cut”)

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa (“Flip or Flop”)

Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”)

David “Eureka O’Hara” Huggard, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, and Caldwell Tidicue (“We’re Here”)

Robert Irvine (“Restaurant: Impossible”)

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod (“Married to Real Estate”)

Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”)

Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep”)

Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”)

Phil Keoghan (“Tough As Nails”)

Bert Kreischer (“Go-Big Show”)

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (“Love is Blind”)

Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”)

TJ Lavin (“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”)

Natasha Leggero (“Rat in the Kitchen”)

Mike Lemieux, Jen Macdonald, and Rich Soares (“Houses with History”)

Marc Letzmann, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone (“All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite”)

Lizzo (“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”)

Jane Lynch (“Weakest Link”)

Howie Mandel (“Bullsh*t The Game Show”)

Aasif Mandvi (“Would I Lie to You?”)

Peyton Manning (“Capital One College Bowl”)

Joel McHale (“Crime Scene Kitchen”)

Anita Mecadon and Jonathan “Lil Jon” Smith (“Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”)

Speedy Morman (“The Hype”)

Tamera Mowry-Housley (“Baker’s Dozen”)

Ben Napier (“Home Town: Ben’s Workshop”)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (“Making It”)

Yvonne Orji (“My Mom, Your Dad”)

Jesse Palmer (“The Bachelor”)

Keke Palmer (“Foodtastic”)

Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”)

Jeff Probst (“Survivor”)

Gordon Ramsay (“Next Level Chef”)

Retta (“Ugliest House in America”)

Alfonso Ribiero (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”)

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore (“Holey Moley”)

Adam Rodriguez (“Finding Magic Mike”)

Michelle Rodriguez (“Getaway Driver”)

Mike Rowe (“Dirty Jobs”)

Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg (“Baking It”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Drew Scott and Jonathan Silver Scott (“Celebrity IOU”)

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”)

Snoop and Martha Stewart (“Snoop & Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween”)

Michael Strahan (“The $100,000 Pyramid”)

Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”)

Christina Tosi (“Bake Squad”)

Page Turner (“Fix My Flip”)

Dwayne Wade (“The Cube”)

Mark L. Walberg (“Temptation Island”)

Dashaun Wesley (“Legendary”)

Kendra Wilkinson (“Kendra Sells Hollywood”)

