2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 18 Best Short Form Animated Program hopefuls from ‘Balenciaga’ to ‘When Billie Met Lisa’

Established by the TV academy in 2008, the Best Short Form Animated Program Emmy category is designed to recognize animated works with runtimes of 15 minutes or less. The inaugural award went to “Camp Lazlo” (for the episode “Lazlo’s First Crush”), one year after it received the Best Animated Program prize for its one-hour special, “Where’s Lazlo?.” Current rules state that submissions in this category must be targeted at audiences aged 13 and above, while series or specials made for younger viewers are relegated to the Children’s and Family Emmys.

The 2022 Best Short Form Animated Program ballot list below consists of 18 entries. Per category rules, all are either one-off specials or single episodes of continuing series. Seeking their third victory is the team behind “Love, Death + Robots,” who just triumphed last year with the episode “Ice.” Also in the hunt is “Robot Chicken,” which holds the record for most wins in the category with three, the last of which came in 2018.

Unlike the nominees in most program categories, which are chosen by all 22,000 plus academy members, the short form animated program contenders are picked only by voters from the animation, children’s programming, interactive media, and motion and title design branches. This year, they have until June 27 to cast their ballots, which will be tallied to determine the four nominees that will be announced on July 12.

Balenciaga

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (John and Sun-Hee)

Close Enough (Where the Buffalo Roam)

Doomlands (I Hate Danny Doom)

The Eye: Calanthek

Lightning Wolves (Villains Not Included)

Love, Death + Robots (Jibaro)

Poorly Drawn Lines (Cake)

The Prince (Owen)

Robot Chicken (Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U)

Slippin’ Jimmy (The Exor-Sister)

Smiling Friends (Silly Halloween Special)

Squidbillies (One Man Banned)

Star Wars: Visions (The Duel)

Swan Boy (Cake)

Ten Year Old Tom (Ice Cream Money)

The Wheel of Time: Origins (The Breaking of the World)

When Billie Met Lisa

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominations through July 12

