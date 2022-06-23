2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 36 Best Structured Reality Program hopefuls from ‘All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite’ to ‘We Need to Talk About America’

With the proliferation of both structured and unstructured reality programs, the TV academy chose to split the reality program category at the Emmy Awards into two separate categories in 2014 to better recognize achievements in both genres. This year’s structured entrant total is up two from last year at 36 but still significantly down from 47 in 2020 and 43 in 2019. Just five shows on the list below will end up as official nominees on July 12.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their ballots for their favorite structured reality shows. In the past, voters were limited in the number of such shows that they could put forth, but that restriction was lifted in 2017. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Unlike comedy and drama series, which are simply listed on the ballot by name, the reality program submissions include plot descriptions.

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

Features a roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, as well as legendary commentary team with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur calling the action every week.

Antiques Roadshow

Transporting audiences across America to discover the captivating stories behind the treasures we hold dear, while revealing the collective history that binds us together.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt

Follows a family making their beachfront living dreams come true — on a budget! We’ll follow them on the house hunt as we discover some of the most surprisingly affordable beachfront locales that prove you don’t need to be a millionaire to live on the beach.

Best Of The Worst

Members watch and review multiple films ranging from B-movies to instructional videos, sometimes sent in by fans. After viewing and riffing on the films, a rotating panel of four sit to discuss what they just watched.

Botched

Plastic surgeons, Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif, re-make the victims of plastic surgery disasters.

Celebrity IOU

Hollywood A-listers express their gratitude to individuals who have had a major impact on their lives with surprise home renovations. Drew and Jonathan Scott help each celebrity with a special renovation.

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog

Pet owners across America need help more than ever. Fortunately there’s hope. Cesar Millan is ready to take on his most challenging cases yet.

The Challenge: Aftermath With Devyn Simone

Hosted by Devyn Simone, the series brings together fan-favorite cast to break down that night’s competition, spill behind the scenes tea, and give fans all the juicy gossip not shown on the show!

Dirty Jobs

From the bayous and the Badlands to the desert and the dumps, from sea to slimy sea, Mike Rowe is back on the job inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurial men and women to make civilized life possible for the rest of us.

Dr. Pimple Popper

Dr. Sandra Lee is a dermatologist who pokes, prods and squeezes in order to resolve some unusual dermatological cases, as well as transform the lives of her patients.

Filth Fighter

Christina Dye helps those whose homes have been decimated by dirt, garbage, bacteria and hoards, offering technical expertise, as well as emotional support.

Fix My Flip

Page Turner negotiates to save home renovations that are in distress and out of funds. First-time flippers negotiate hoping she will partner in exchange for a profit-share. After assessing the damage, Page brings her team and tough love to fix the mistakes and mentor the flippers toward financial freedom.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Jo are back with new ideas for turning outdated homes into jaw-dropping, innovative living spaces; having expanded their business (and their family), the Gaineses now juggle more while renovating, which keeps things unpredictable.

The Fixers

An ‘A-team’ of experienced builders travel around the world to remote locations in significant need. By leveraging their own abilities and combined strength of the local community, they work tirelessly to complete a life-changing project and bring about radical change.

Flip Or Flop

Follows real estate and house flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall as they buy Southern California’s most neglected properties and renovate them into stunning, modern homes that sell for a profit in the red hot market.

Ghost Adventures

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley travel to haunted destinations to uncover the truth behind paranormal activity. They meet with eyewitnesses to piece together the haunted history before beginning their investigation, using advanced technology to capture paranormal evidence and a better understanding of the afterlife.

Home Sweet Home

Real families experience a different way of life when they trade homes.

Home Town Kickstart

Stars activate a three-pronged kickstart mission for six selected towns across the country: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space to engender community pride.

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop

Master woodworker Ben Napier shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry. Ben welcomes celebrity guests to his shop for a special Southern experience—building iconic wood projects and making surprise visits to donate them to the community or a neighbor.

Houses With History

A look at the fascinating backstories of America’s oldest homes. History buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald save centuries-old properties in and around Plymouth, Massachusetts, and share the homes’ origins and renovation stories along the way.

Impractical Jokers

Three comedians and lifelong friends compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares. When Sal, Q, and Murr challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it…if they refuse, they lose!

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

Rapper and DJ turned out-of-the box home renovator, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for home renovation. Alongside designer Anitra Mecadon, Lil Jon helps homeowners trapped in a boring house find their design wild side with unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.

Love In The Jungle

Fed up with the modern dating world, fourteen unlucky-in-love singles embrace their animal instincts to discover if mating like animals can help them find love as humans.

Love Is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

Married To Real Estate

Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, help families find and buy affordable houses in their ideal Metro Atlanta neighborhood. Then, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Egypt and Mike renovate the properties to increase their value and return on investment.

My Mom, Your Dad

Hosted by Yvonne Orji, a group of single parents looking for a second shot at love, as their college-age kids keep tabs on their every move from behind the scenes.

Queer Eye

Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Restaurant: Impossible

Robert Irvine is on a mission to save failing restaurants from total collapse. He and his design and construction team use all the ingenuity, elbow grease and heart they’ve got to give small business owners a fighting chance at turning their restaurants and their lives around.

RuPaul’s Drag Race The Pit Stop With Monét X Change

Pull up to The Pit Stop for candid and humorous commentary by Monét X Change, and her fan-favorite guests, as they break down everything Drag Race!

Shark Tank

The Sharks, self-made, multi-millionaires of industry, search to invest in the best businesses, giving people from all walks of life the chance to attain the American Dream.

Snapped

Profiles the cases of every day, seemingly average moms, wives and girlfriends accused of murder. Did they really do it? And if so, why?

Temptation Island

Follow four couples at the most vulnerable time in their relationships. Each must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together, or ultimately give in to the temptation awaiting them on Maui, where they join 24 sexy singles anxiously hoping to find “the one.”

Tough Love With Hilary Farr

Interior designer Hilary Farr helps families improve their lives and homes with a dash of tough love. Using her signature wit, she banishes their indecision, helps them maximize their homes to better suit their needs, and develops creative solutions to get these families’ lives back on track.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On

Couples put their love to the test, while shacking up with other potential matches.

VH1’s Out Of The Closet

Peek into the colorful closets of RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, as the queens detail the behind-the-scenes stories of the looks that graced the RuPaul’s Drag Race mainstage. Find out the unaired stories of what happened right before the queens stomped the runway.

We Need To Talk About America

Gender reveals, eating contests, over the top proposals, social media anything. Our culture can be wild and weird. Especially from the perspective of freethinking, sharp witted, first generation and bicultural comedians.

