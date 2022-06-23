2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 65 Best Unstructured Reality Program hopefuls from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to ‘Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?’

With the proliferation of both structured and unstructured reality programs, the TV academy chose to split the reality program category at the Emmy Awards into two separate categories in 2014 to better recognize achievements in both genres. This year’s unstructured entrant total of 65 is up 17 from last year. There were 44 in 2020, 54 in 2019, and 62 in 2018.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their ballots for their favorite unstructured reality shows. In the past, voters were limited in the number of such shows that they could put forth, but that restriction was lifted in 2017. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Unlike comedy and drama series, which are simply listed on the ballot by name, the reality program submissions include plot descriptions.

Bachelor In Paradise

Contestants from the Bachelor and Bachelorette from previous seasons have another chance to fall in love in Bachelor in Paradise with other previous contestants.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Follows a group of crewmembers living and working aboard the mega yacht Lady Michelle in Šibenik. Captain Sandy, Chief Stewardess Katie Flood and Bosun Malia White come along for another season of above-deck demands and below-deck drama.

Bling Empire

New loves, new friends and new drama vie with a dazzling social scene when it comes to a circle of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in LA.

Born For Business

With little in common but their refusal to let their disabilities define them, entrepreneurs Qiana, Collette, Chris and Lexi meet to discuss the challenges they face in their divergent businesses.

The Bradshaw Bunch

Legendary quarterback and “girl dad” Terry Bradshaw wants to cherish every minute with his family. Between a rematch for a win on Celebrity Family Feud, vow renewal in Hawaii and a road trip to Terry’s hometown, there is no shortage of love and chaos amongst his tight-knit family.

Brat Loves Judy

Despite their best attempts to enjoy their love bubble, Brat and Judy can’t seem to escape chaos and drama. Meanwhile, Judy has a secret plan that will change their worlds forever, but she realizes pulling it off may be harder than she anticipated.

Cheer

Follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad. As Navarro defends its championship crown against a slew of challenges, including their fiercest rivals at Trinity Valley Community College, unexpected events threaten the camaraderie of the team and the season itself.

Chillin Island

New York City natives and rap personalities invite friends to join them at the edge of nature and reveal unknowable truths from their shared human existence. Featuring Young Thug, Lil’ Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, and Coi Leray and Ezra Koening.

Chrisley Knows Best

Follows the life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his Southern family, which includes his loving wife Julie, their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, their granddaughter Chloe and Todd’s beloved mother Nanny Faye.

Cold Justice

Follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims.

Coming Out Colton

Former NFL player and Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, embarks on a journey to embrace his new life as an out member of the LGBTQ community.

Couples Therapy

Unlocks a hidden world, other people’s relationships, that brings viewers into the authentic and visceral experience of weekly therapy with four couples.

Crikey! It’s The Irwins

Follow the Irwins as they help to rescue animals from around the World and relocate them to the Australia Zoo, the state-of-the-art animal facility that the late-great Steve Irwin created and left behind for his growing family.

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

A bustling veterinary clinic in rural Georgia treats animals of all shapes and sizes.

The Curse Of Oak Island

Rick and Marty Lagina return with the Oak Island team. Along with incredible discoveries in the Money Pit and across the island, they also unearth stunning evidence of who was behind the 227-year mystery.

The D’Amelio Show

From relative obscurity and seemingly normal life to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.

Deadliest Catch

When the prized catch of Alaska, Red King Crab, is cancelled crabbers must fight against extinction and forge a new path –from the depths of the Bering Sea to the fjords of Norway: where every wave is a reminder of mortality, and every crab pot is a shot at survival.

Doubling Down With The Derricos

Navigating life with 14 kids, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples, is never easy. Now that the kids are getting older, Deon and Karen face a whole new set of challenges.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Meet Dr. Michelle Oakley, vet to pretty much everything that moves in the Yukon, making house calls across thousands of square miles, helping animals wild and domestic.

Everybody Loves Natti

Dominican reggaeton superstar Natti Natasha shares the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together they navigate her forthcoming album, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition, and a surprise baby on the way.

Family Karma

Explore the personal journeys of nine young Indian American friends trying to navigate life, friendship, careers, and family. With their traditional parents and grandparents in tow, they offer no shortage of unsolicited advice wrapped in love.

Fastest Cars In The Dirty South

Fast cars and fast mouths clash across drag racing tracks of the deep south. Driver’s face off for money, power, or settling a grudge. This season follows Malcolm Storey’s bold quest to start his own grudge racing team and prove he’s a force to be reckoned with on the track.

The First 48

Behind the scenes of real-life investigations, following homicide detectives in the critical first 48 hours of murder investigations. This series offers access to crime scenes, interrogations, forensic processing and more as detectives search for justice for grieving loved ones, friends, and their communities.

Gold Rush

American pioneers who put everything on the line in the hunt for millions in gold. Embedded film crews follow the five month mining season as miners race to get as much gold as possible, battling the odds to win their piece of the American Dream.

Growing Up Chrisley

Chase and Savannah are back in Nashville where they are embracing adulthood a bit closer to home. As they each enter new phases of their lives, the brother-sister duo find themselves at a crossroads in their own romantic relationships.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Ben and Erin Schroeder live and work among farmers in the heart of America. Here, blizzards, tornados and heat waves present a wide range of challenges, which only the most passionate vets are qualified to handle.

Intervention

Returns to confront the most dangerous drug epidemic America has experienced in the past century, The Fentanyl Crisis. Anchored in California, which is home to 3 of the largest fentanyl import hubs in the country.

The Kardashians

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with an honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Kendra Sells Hollywood

Kendra Wilkinson takes on a new career as a real estate agent in LA’s red hot market. With only eight weeks to land a spot at one of the most prestigious property firms in the world, this single mom has to prove she’s got what it takes to sell Hollywood.

Ladies Who List: Atlanta

Six successful, self-made Black businesswomen, including top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys, and luxury agents, thrive in Atlanta’s competitive real estate market. Bound together by their friendships and the clients they serve; these bosses rely on each other for professional and emotional support as they navigate their ever-changing business and personal relationships.

Leave It To Geege

Leave it to Geege provides a glimpse into the chaos and charm of this authentic modern family. Centered around Geege, an advocate for autism acceptance, she’s dedicated to helping others navigate the ups and downs of raising an autistic child following her first-hand experience with her non-speaking 19-year-old son Pootie.

Life After Death With Tyler Henry

Viewers experience the power of medium Tyler’s readings, get insight into what it means to live with such a gift, mentally, physically and spiritually, and follow along on Tyler’s journey to discover both his gift and where he really comes from.

Life Below Zero

Takes viewers deep into an Alaskan winter to meet tough, resilient residents as they try to stay one step ahead of storms and man-eating beasts to survive the season.

The Lost Kitchen

Erin French followed her passion and opened a restaurant in her hometown of Freedom, Maine. Travelers from all over the world gather at The Lost Kitchen to enjoy Erin’s locally inspired and sourced menu.

Love Off The Grid

Discover how four city-dwellers give up their homes to pursue love in the wilderness.

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

People on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.

March

Showcases the eclectic and energetic college students of Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm, drum majors, dancers, flag team, and section players, chronicling their journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU marching band in the land while preserving the legacy and culture of the university’s rich history.

Married At First Sight

Documents 10 brave singles who agree to meet their spouse at the alter and marry. After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, each couple will make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce.

Married To Medicine: Atlanta

The ladies face unprecedented times when the pandemic hits. With some of the ladies working on the frontlines while also getting involved in important social justice movements, they are still dealing with all of the drama in their personal circle.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Powerhouse agents Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris, David Parnes and Fredrik Eklund continue to navigate huge deals, huge homes and huge egos in one of the hottest real estate markets in the world.

Million Dollar Wheels

Follow a diverse group of the top luxury car dealers in LA as they stake their claim to the most exclusive vehicles in existence for an elite clientele. But until the money hits, every deal is up for grabs.

Moonshiners

Every spring, a fearless group of men and women venture deep into the woods of Appalachia, defying the law, rivals and nature itself to keep the centuries-old tradition of craft whiskey alive.

My Unorthodox Life

Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids.

Naked And Afraid Of Love

16 singles ready to find love on an unforgettable island paradise strip down and bare it all to answer the question: what happens when we remove the comforts of modern dating and are at our most vulnerable both physically and mentally?

Naked And Afraid XL

The ultimate test of survival is taken to new extremes as 12 of Naked and Afraid’s best return to test themselves like never before. These survivalists must raise the bar as they take on the deadly swamps of Louisiana for an epic, never-before-attempted 60-day challenge.

Nightwatch

Chronicles the sacrifice and heroism of the first responders in New Orleans. The EMTs and paramedics respond to everything from COVID-related cases to violent incidents. While the rest of the city sleeps, NOEMS take on the night shift to keep the residents and visitors of New Orleans safe.

911 Crisis Center

Brings viewers behind-the-scenes of the fast-paced, high-stakes world of a dynamic 911 call center outside of Cleveland, OH. This is a look at 911 dispatchers as they take on a never-ending bombardment of panicstricken callers, and save lives.

90 Day Fiancé

American suitors and their foreign lovers have 90 days to meet the family, book a venue and say their vows to live happily ever after, or not. Using a K-1 “fiancé” visa, the couples are required to get married within 90 days, or return to their home countries.

Paris In Love

Along with her fiancé, family and friends, Paris Hilton plans the most “sliving” wedding of all time while also working, relaxing and prepping for her journey as a potential mom.

Pig Royalty

Families showcase pigs across Texas. These prized swine and the people who raise them are some of the fiercest contenders around, uncovering what it takes to bring home the bacon.

Pop Goes The Vet With Dr. Joya

Veterinary dermatologist Dr. Joya and her staff take care of their patients in an animal dermatology clinic in Kentucky.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Follow the glamourous lives of eight women: Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton. Relationships are tested as they navigate their friendships with the demands of family, businesses, and obstacles in between.

The Real Housewives Of Miami

Six of the most influential and connected women live life to the fullest in the sunny city where both the party and the drama never stop.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac

Follow the upscale lives of seven intriguing, dynamic women: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton all of whom have fought for their places in this society by way of legacy or marriage.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

For the first time in television history, universes collide as iconic Housewives from different cities come together for the ultimate girls’ trip to beautiful Turks and Caicos.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

The roommates from The Real World New Orleans are reuniting for the first time in 22-years. A decades long feud quickly resurfaces between Melissa and Julie. Danny reveals Julie’s past betrayal, prompting Julie to alienate herself. Everyone is taken aback by David’s re-introduction as Tokyo, along with his new look.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Provides viewers with a pass to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate and who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week’s elimination.

Selling Sunset

The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

Selling The Hamptons

Follow six Hamptons-based real estate agents from Nest Seekers International, aiming to make their mark in the elite East-End real estate market.

Summer House

Follow a group of friends hustling during the week in NYC and spending their weekends out East with epic parties, dramatic love triangles and of course, rosé all day.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Tight-knit childhood friends pursue their dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles, offering a unique and aspirational look at what it means to be young, Black, and full of ambition.

Tampa Baes

As the Tampa Baes navigate their careers, romances, and social lives, they also have to deal with a rivalry in their friend group between the two power couples at the center of the scene, Haley and Brianna and Summer and Marissa.

Twentysomethings: Austin

Welcome to Austin! Sex, love, and stand-up, these 20-somethings are ready to live the dream.

We’re Here

Debuting on National Coming Out Day, this season follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey helping people throughout small-town America to participate in one-night drag shows, and express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends and communities.

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Follow Nikki as new life events take her back to her roots in her hometown of St. Louis, MO. Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

