2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 118 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘A.P. Bio’) to Y (‘Young Sheldon’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2022 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 118 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is up by 50 contenders from last year. Since 2017, voters have not had to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The TV academy tells its members to “vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

Reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Ted Lasso” is back to try and defend its title, while six of its seven 2021 rivals have shots at redemption since they also aired during the eligibility period of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. Those half dozen shows are “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” and “PEN15.” The lone 2021 nominee missing from this ballot is “The Kominsky Method,” which ended its three-season run last May. Also back in the hunt is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which took the top prize in 2018.

Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?

A.P. Bio

Abbott Elementary

Acapulco

After Life

The Afterparty

American Auto

And Just Like That…

Atlanta

Atypical

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

B Positive

The Baby

Back To Life

Barry

Better Things

The Big Leap

Black Monday

black-ish

Blindspotting

Bob Hearts Abishola

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bust Down

Call Me Kat

The Chair

Cobra Kai

The Conners

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dave

Dear White People

Dickinson

Dollface

Emily In Paris

Feel Good

Flatbush Misdemeanors

The Flight Attendant

The Game

The Garcias

Gentefied

Ghosts

Girls5eva

The Goldbergs

Grace And Frankie

Grand Crew

The Great

grown-ish

Hacks

Harlem

Hawkeye

Home Economics

How I Met Your Father

How We Roll

I Love That For You

iCarly

Insecure

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Johnson

Julia

Kenan

Killing It

The Last O.G.

Life & Beth

Love, Victor

MacGruber

Made For Love

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Minx

Mr Inbetween

Mr. Corman

Mr. Mayor

The Ms. Pat Show

Murderville

The Neighborhood

Never Have I Ever

Only Murders In The Building

The Other Two

Our Flag Means Death

The Outlaws

Partners In Rhyme

Peacemaker

Pen15

The Pentaverate

Physical

Pivoting

Reno 911!

Reservation Dogs

Resident Alien

The Righteous Gemstones

Run The World

Russian Doll

Saved By The Bell

Schmigadoon!

Search Party

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

Shining Vale

Single Drunk Female

Somebody Somewhere

Sort Of

South Side

Space Force

Starstruck

Tacoma FD

Ted Lasso

This Way Up

Trying

Turner & Hooch

United States Of Al

Upload

We Are Lady Parts

Welcome To Flatch

What We Do In The Shadows

Why Women Kill

With Love

Woke

Wolf Like Me

The Wonder Years

Work In Progress

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

