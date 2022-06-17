2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 118 Best Comedy Series hopefuls from A (‘A.P. Bio’) to Y (‘Young Sheldon’)

When TV academy voters sit down to fill out their 2022 Emmy nominations ballots, they have to consider 118 shows for Best Comedy Series; this is up by 50 contenders from last year. Since 2017, voters have not had to limit their choices to just 10 shows. The TV academy tells its members to “vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Reigning Best Comedy Series winner “Ted Lasso” is back to try and defend its title, while six of its seven 2021 rivals have shots at redemption since they also aired during the eligibility period of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. Those half dozen shows are “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” and “PEN15.” The lone 2021 nominee missing from this ballot is “The Kominsky Method,” which ended its three-season run last May. Also back in the hunt is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which took the top prize in 2018.
Remember, only eight of the shows listed below will earn bids for Best Comedy Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12. Which of these laffers do you think will make the cut?
A.P. Bio
Abbott Elementary
Acapulco
After Life
The Afterparty
American Auto
And Just Like That…
Atlanta
Atypical
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
B Positive
The Baby
Back To Life
Barry
Better Things
The Big Leap
Black Monday
black-ish
Blindspotting
Bob Hearts Abishola
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bust Down
Call Me Kat
The Chair
Cobra Kai
The Conners
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dave
Dear White People
Dickinson
Dollface
Emily In Paris
Feel Good
Flatbush Misdemeanors
The Flight Attendant
The Game
The Garcias
Gentefied
Ghosts
Girls5eva
The Goldbergs
Grace And Frankie
Grand Crew
The Great
grown-ish
Hacks
Harlem
Hawkeye
Home Economics
How I Met Your Father
How We Roll
I Love That For You
iCarly
Insecure
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Johnson
Julia
Kenan
Killing It
The Last O.G.
Life & Beth
Love, Victor
MacGruber
Made For Love
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Minx
Mr Inbetween
Mr. Corman
Mr. Mayor
The Ms. Pat Show
Murderville
The Neighborhood
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders In The Building
The Other Two
Our Flag Means Death
The Outlaws
Partners In Rhyme
Peacemaker
Pen15
The Pentaverate
Physical
Pivoting
Reno 911!
Reservation Dogs
Resident Alien
The Righteous Gemstones
Run The World
Russian Doll
Saved By The Bell
Schmigadoon!
Search Party
The Sex Lives Of College Girls
Shining Vale
Single Drunk Female
Somebody Somewhere
Sort Of
South Side
Space Force
Starstruck
Tacoma FD
Ted Lasso
This Way Up
Trying
Turner & Hooch
United States Of Al
Upload
We Are Lady Parts
Welcome To Flatch
What We Do In The Shadows
Why Women Kill
With Love
Woke
Wolf Like Me
The Wonder Years
Work In Progress
Young Rock
Young Sheldon
